Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
New Bedford Pilot Program Encourages Youth to Vote
The youth of the SouthCoast are the future leaders who will shape our community. There's a novel local program being set in motion, designed to get SouthCoast youth involved before they reach voting age. "We're calling it 'NB Votes: Youth Empowerment Program,' that involves Mayor Jon Mitchell's Youth Council, some...
wbsm.com
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
Massachusetts Officials: New Bedford Bridge Construction Could Start in 2027
FAIRHAVEN — At the first public hearing on a $100 million project to build a new bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven, state transportation officials outlined a tentative project timeline that would see construction start in 2027. MassDOT officials on Monday told residents that the much-maligned 120-year-old landmark sees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
This New Bedford Food Truck Is a Total ‘Smash’ When It Comes to Burgers
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo recently had a food truck on-site. Let's just say it was a total "smash," but will it return?. It's said that the food truck industry in the United States is worth $1.4 billion. The Food Fighters, a locally owned business that got its start at New Bedford's Brooklawn Park in April, is trying to get its share.
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed
Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Heroes Get the Recognition They Deserve
In the days after this summer's horrific Mattapoisett Boatyard fire, stories of heroism began to leak out. One badly burned employee, Phil Macomber, talked about four of his coworkers risking their lives to save him. We now know who these men are. In a rare act of humility in 2022,...
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Fishermen fined for having undersized striped bass
Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the DEM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
SouthCoasters in Need of Heating Assistance Should Apply Now
Inflation is impacting most folks in the Greater New Bedford Area right now. Some people are feeling the pinch a little more than others and may, for the first time in their lives, be considering asking for help. There is no shame in seeking assistance, especially if it means the...
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
newbedfordguide.com
Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford
Tailored Brands helps people love they way they look and feel for their most important moments. Starting pay of $15.25 Opportunity to earn up to $24 an hour with piecework. Willing to train, no experience necessary. Habla Espanol. Fala Portugues. Apply in person at 689 Belleville Ave New Bedford, MA...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
New Bedford Animal Control Officer Helping With Ian-Affected Animals in Fort Myers
Today, October 4, is World Animal Day, also known as Animal Lover's Day. It promotes awareness of the issues facing animals. "What an appropriate day to call," said New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel when reached by phone. "I just returned from the devastation in Florida, and I'm turning back and heading out again tomorrow for a week to work alongside the ASPCA and others, rescuing stranded animals around Lee County."
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0