New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Pilot Program Encourages Youth to Vote

The youth of the SouthCoast are the future leaders who will shape our community. There's a novel local program being set in motion, designed to get SouthCoast youth involved before they reach voting age. "We're calling it 'NB Votes: Youth Empowerment Program,' that involves Mayor Jon Mitchell's Youth Council, some...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.

Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed

Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford

Tailored Brands helps people love they way they look and feel for their most important moments. Starting pay of $15.25 Opportunity to earn up to $24 an hour with piecework. Willing to train, no experience necessary. Habla Espanol. Fala Portugues. Apply in person at 689 Belleville Ave New Bedford, MA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence

Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Animal Control Officer Helping With Ian-Affected Animals in Fort Myers

Today, October 4, is World Animal Day, also known as Animal Lover's Day. It promotes awareness of the issues facing animals. "What an appropriate day to call," said New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel when reached by phone. "I just returned from the devastation in Florida, and I'm turning back and heading out again tomorrow for a week to work alongside the ASPCA and others, rescuing stranded animals around Lee County."
FORT MYERS, FL
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

