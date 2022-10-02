Read full article on original website
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla confer city staus on Dunfermaline
King Charles paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth's "extraordinary life of service" on Monday (03.10.22). The 73-year-old monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on a visit to Scotland in their first public engagement together since the queen died last month in order to formally confer city status on Dunfermaline, an honour given as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
Bonds bailout aimed at stemming financial chaos has cost £3.7billion so far after fears the bill could top £65billion
The Bank of England’s bond market bailout looks set to cost far less than the £65billion it said it could spend when it dramatically intervened last week. Officials pledged to buy up to £5billion worth of long-term UK bonds a day for 13 days in order to stem the chaos that had seen their price collapse.
Justin Sun declared to buy Credit Suisse assets and shares
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, showed interest in purchasing stock or assets from Credit Suisse on Tuesday. He added that the international investment bank would be added to the Web3 ecosystem. Credit default swaps (CDS) are at a 14-year high, putting pressure on Credit Suisse from the market. On...
HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source
TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Blackstone in talks to buy Emerson's assets for up to $10 billion - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) is in talks with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Inc (BLK.N) to sell a part of its commercial and residential solution business assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Japan spent record of nearly $20.0 billion on intervention to support the yen
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan spent up a record 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion) intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, draining nearly 15% of funds it has readily available for intervention.
