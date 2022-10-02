At the moment, nearly one in ten people live in poverty. The World Bank estimates that as many as 702 million people - about 11.2 of the global population - live on less than $1.90 a day and don’t have enough wealth to meet their basic needs, such as food, housing, education, and healthcare. This is known as the poverty line or threshold. There are numerous results to help fight poverty, but it's imperative to understand what part government should play in this process. Governments can improve these results through what’s called a “ social safety net ”(or programs that support people who face challenges). In addition, governments can also apply laws that circumscribe business practices and help the poor go through introductory requirements similar to education and healthcare. In this essay, we will explain why so many people live in poverty, as well as how governments can break this problem.

