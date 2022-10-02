Read full article on original website
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Janet Jackson Looks So Radiant During Her First Fashion Week Appearance in Nearly 10 Years
Janet Jackson has created quite a buzz after making her first Fashion Week appearance in nearly 10 years. The 56-year-old R&B icon sat front row at Christian Siriano’s runway show wearing a sultry monochromatic black outfit that was equal parts stately and sexy. Jackson donned a black t-shirt bra...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway
Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show
Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut
The former Spice Girl, 48 -- who has been away from the catwalk for two years -- joins Paris Fashion Week after a long stint presenting her clothes in New York and a brief dalliance with London. Her sophisticated office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas...
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Kanye West makes surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22). The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer - who has legally changed his name to Ye - opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk.
Louis Vuitton Taps French Artist Philippe Parreno for Paris Fashion Week Stage
Philippe Parreno, a French artist known for his large-scale installations, designed the stage for Louis Vuitton’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The set, a monumental installation shaped like a blooming flower, was located in the courtyard of the Louvre. It was constructed of red nylon fabric panels to create a circular form that at its highest point rose to more than 90 feet. Collaborating with production designer James Chinlund and Nicolas Ghesquière, the French luxury house’s womenswear creative director, Parreno said the concept for the installation was inspired by circuses. He also drew on horror classics like King Kong...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Griff Kept A Diary Of Her First Paris Fashion Week For Vogue
Singer-songwriter Griff joined Chloe Bailey, Alexa Chung and Tina Kunakey on the front row at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2023 show. From watching Emily in Paris in her suite to a quick pit-stop at the Eiffel Tower, and her moment meeting Mrs Prada, Griff kept a diary of her Paris Fashion week debut for Vogue.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Super-Sexy Plunging Canadian Tuxedo at Paris Fashion Week
No stranger to the Fashion Week runways, Emily Ratajkowski decided to sit out out the Loewe catwalk and sit in the storied Spanish label's front row, instead, for the brand's Spring 2023 collection. After making a statement at New York Fashion Week, EmRata took it easy in the City of Light, attending the Loewe show in head-to-toe denim — though her version of a Canadian tuxedo offered up her signature sex appeal and plenty of details that take it far, far away from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.
Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
