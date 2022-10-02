ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday

The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
Houston Texans WR John Metchie Surprises His “Hospital Family” With Evening At NRG Stadium

In July, former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, John Metchie, shocked the world when he revealed he was diagnosed with Leukemia. At only 22 years of age, Metchie had just months prior been drafted as the second-round pick to the Houston Texans, and completed all of the pre-season OTAs. He had been recovering from an ACL injury and completing some therapy in that area, but he noted in an interview that everything felt good at the beginning of the pre-season: […] The post Houston Texans WR John Metchie Surprises His “Hospital Family” With Evening At NRG Stadium first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
SEC West defenses making presence felt on field, in rankings

Seeing top-ranked Alabama firmly among the national leaders defensively isn’t shocking considering its steady influx of top talent and grooming under Nick Saban. The pleasant surprise is having some of the Crimson Tide’s West Division brethren representing the Southeastern Conference as well. Healthy, improved defense has sparked a...
Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball

Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble

Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker

After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
