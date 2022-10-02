Read full article on original website
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
Houston Texans WR John Metchie Surprises His “Hospital Family” With Evening At NRG Stadium
In July, former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, John Metchie, shocked the world when he revealed he was diagnosed with Leukemia. At only 22 years of age, Metchie had just months prior been drafted as the second-round pick to the Houston Texans, and completed all of the pre-season OTAs. He had been recovering from an ACL injury and completing some therapy in that area, but he noted in an interview that everything felt good at the beginning of the pre-season: […] The post Houston Texans WR John Metchie Surprises His “Hospital Family” With Evening At NRG Stadium first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect
Alijah Vera-Tucker had an impressive rookie season for the New York Jets last year as their left guard
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins confident in Bridgewater; McDaniel not concerned with optics, criticism over handling of Tua
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teddy Bridgewater has been an NFL quarterback as a starter, a backup and as a backup replacing a starter. He can draw from all three experiences over nine professional seasons as he steps in for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (2-2) while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline
NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots. In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice. Those not practicing include: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve
Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints
According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SEC West defenses making presence felt on field, in rankings
Seeing top-ranked Alabama firmly among the national leaders defensively isn’t shocking considering its steady influx of top talent and grooming under Nick Saban. The pleasant surprise is having some of the Crimson Tide’s West Division brethren representing the Southeastern Conference as well. Healthy, improved defense has sparked a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball
Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 5 game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 5 game, the first game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble
Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
Colts vs. Titans: Top photos from Week 4
Here are the top photos from the Week 4 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (2-2)—a game Indy lost 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rockets Rookie Tari Eason: Steal of the Draft?
Per the league's preseason general manager survey, Houston Rockets rookie forward Tari Eason could turn out to be the steal of the 2022 draft.
Yardbarker
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
