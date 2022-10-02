Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much. "He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said" Trubisky had a bleak...
Look: Patriots got away with delay of game on key TD against Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw the first touchdown pass of his career in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and the rookie got a huge assist from the officiating crew on the play. Zappe found a wide-open DeVante Parker for a 25-yard touchdown pass late in...
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family...
Jets’ Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve
Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster. Getting Brown back from IR...
Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: ‘I Got Nothing for Y’All’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reported camped out at his locker Wednesday. Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. "I got nothing for y’all,"...
Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints
According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
Giants’ depleted secondary shuts downs Bears | What will happen vs. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in London?
Xavier McKinney felt good and for good reason. The Giants’ defense had just kept the Chicago Bears out of the end zone in a 20-12 victory that pushed the team’s win total to three on the second day of October. Three wins is a feat the Giants did not reach until November in each of the safety’s first two seasons.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Focused On Being ‘Stronger Than What I’m Going Up Against’
ASHBURN, Va. --Brian Robinson Jr. was all set to be one of the bigger stories of the early season as the Washington Commanders prepared to launch their regular season efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite just three preseason opportunities compared to the four many rookie running backs had before him,...
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback...
Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries
It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
