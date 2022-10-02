ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cole Beasley Retires After One Game With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets’ Duane Brown Returns to Practice, Working Back From Injured Reserve

Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, as well as defensive lineman Vinny Curry, returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced. Rejoining their teammates on the practice field, Brown and Curry have now started their 21-day window before they need to be activated to the roster. Getting Brown back from IR...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Saints

According to Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. is going to visit the Saints. Miller told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is going on a tour now, which includes the Giants and Buccaneers in addition to New Orleans. Miller said that he talks to him every...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries

It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy