The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO