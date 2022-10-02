ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports

With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad

With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Playoff Dates, Times, Opponent and Pitching Matchups

Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2.
FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
