Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO