Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Orthopedic surgeon on Eagles' Week 4 injuries: Mailata, Slay, Elliott
Dr. Chu discussed the Eagles’ Week 4 injuries including Jordan Mailata’s shoulder injury, Darius Slay’s forearm injury, and the hit kicker Jake Elliott took.
Jalen Hurts embraces Doug Pederson after the game: 'You're the reason I'm here'
Hurts, of course, was controversially drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Howie Roseman, Pederson, and the Eagles, as Carson Wentz was expected to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Playoff Dates, Times, Opponent and Pitching Matchups
Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
NBC Sports
Sirianni says Eagles' injured players have a 'chance' to play in Week 5
Nick Sirianni said the Eagles will have a more in-depth injury report on Wednesday when they begin preparations for the Arizona Cardinals. But he at least seemed to rule out any significant injuries from Sunday’s game. “We think that everybody has a chance to play this weekend,” Sirianni said....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins confident in Bridgewater; McDaniel not concerned with optics, criticism over handling of Tua
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teddy Bridgewater has been an NFL quarterback as a starter, a backup and as a backup replacing a starter. He can draw from all three experiences over nine professional seasons as he steps in for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (2-2) while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Place S Jeremy Chinn on Injured Reserve
Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury which will cause him to miss at least the next four games. In four games this season, Chinn has recorded 20 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Chinn recorded over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly turned into one of the best young safeties in the game.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
