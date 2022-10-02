ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Girls' volleyball: Southern Section coaches take issue with new playoff format

By Luca Evans
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Mira Costa coach Cam Green, who called the new Southern Section girls' volleyball playoff format "a little bit shocking," talks to his team during a timeout in a match against Redondo Union on Tuesday. (Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)

The Southern Section girls' volleyball playoff-format change was met with questioning tones.

“A little bit shocking,” Mira Costa High girls’ volleyball coach Cam Green said.

“A really weird concept,” Marymount’s Cari Klein said.

For years, the established top-division playoff format in the section has been a single-elimination bracket. Lose a match, and that was it. Promising teams came and went.

But this year, the top eight teams at the end of the regular season will be divided into two groups for pool play. It’s a shift that’s been discussed amongst the Southern Section's volleyball advisory committee for years, according to Southern Section assistant commissioner Mike Middlebrook.

“I think it’s going to be well-received and great,” Middlebrook said.

Not yet, though.

“I don’t understand it in girls’ volleyball,” Klein said.

The format will follow the pool-play structure already in place for the Open Division basketball playoffs. The baseline reason for the change, Middlebrook said, was to give teams who lost in the first round of the Southern Section bracket more action before moving to regional CIF play, rather than waiting weeks before another match.

“It was unfair to go into that idle mode for such a long period of time,” Middlebrook said.

The first, fourth, fifth and eighth seeds will be placed in one pool, and the second, third, sixth and seventh in the other. The team with the best overall record after three pool matches will win and advance to the finals.

Seems simple enough. But it's conceivable that three teams in the same pool could all finish with 2-1 records. What happens in a tiebreak scenario?

Middlebrook said that solution hasn’t been determined, but they'd likely follow the model set forth by basketball: Teams earn points based on the number of the seed they beat, and the lowest total wins the pool. That would mean that the lower seed would almost always take the pool in a three-way tiebreak.

“That to me doesn’t make any sense,” Green said. “That part I’m worried about.”

The highest-seeded team in any pool matchup, however, will automatically play the game at home, Middlebrook explained. Thus, higher seeds are expected to win.

“I feel like if I’m one of the higher seeds, I go, ‘Great, I’m guaranteed to be at home for one of these huge matches,'" Redondo coach Tommy Chaffins said. "If I’m towards the bottom, I’ll say, ‘Great! If I’m on the road and I get some wins, we’re going to win every tie.'"

With the new format in mind, here are The Times’ predicted top-division playoff matchups.

Pool 1

1. Mira Costa

4. Palos Verdes

5. Redondo Union

8. Huntington Beach

Pool 2

2. Sierra Canyon

3. Marymount

6. Lakewood

7. Mater Dei

City Section jumble

Six teams are virtual locks for Open Division play in the City Section playoffs: El Camino Real, Granada Hills, Taft, Palisades, Venice and Chatsworth. The final two spots are up for grabs. An overview of five teams that could sneak into Open Division play:

Birmingham: Currently ahead of Chatsworth in West Valley League play.

Sun Valley Poly: Has beaten solid City Section competition and decent Southern Section teams playing a tough schedule.

Verdugo Hills: Beat Sun Valley Poly last Tuesday after losing to them earlier in the season. Team is on the verge of setting the program’s single-season record for wins, and senior Ana Vazquez is on the cusp of breaking their all-time total kills record set by Crystal Perryman at 789.

San Pedro: Hung tough with Venice in two matches this season.

Eagle Rock: Struggled to start the season, but has suddenly emerged with seven wins in a row.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

outlooknewspapers.com

City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
BURBANK, CA
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
