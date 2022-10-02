ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EjJJ_0iJHFM0c00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Edgar Cruz was last seen walking away from his home at 3200 Mission Cove Way, according to OPD.

Cruz is as being 5’7,” 150 lbs with black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a red zipper, jeans and blue Sketchers slip-on shoes.

If anyone finds or sees him, please call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa, according to San Diego police. Homicide detectives responded just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the neighborhood off of Deering Street just north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center for a report of a shooting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanside Police#Opd#Blue Sketchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Diego Channel

Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Driver, passenger killed in traffic collision in Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA–A driver and passenger were killed after their vehicle veered off Interstate 805 freeway and collided with a wall in Chula Vista on Saturday, authorities said. The Chula Vista Police Department received several calls, just before 10 a.m., regarding a single vehicle traffic collision into a wall...
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy