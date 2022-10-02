ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers

By Rob Tooke
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact with one of the individuals reportedly involved in the disturbance, the press release said.

The release went on to say, according to initial reports, the individual, identified as 46-year-old Michael Villasenor, pointed a firearm at the officers and the officers fired their weapons at him, striking him multiple times.

Villasenor was taken to Medical Center Hospital to receive medical treatment. None of the officers who were involved in this incident were injured. As is the Odessa Police Department’s protocol, the Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate this incident.

Details of this investigation aired during ABC Big 2 News at 10 P.M. on Sunday, October 2nd. You can watch the full newscast below:

