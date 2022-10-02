Read full article on original website
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall
AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
WWE And AEW Both Interested In Top Independent Star
He has their attention. There are all kinds of wrestlers throughout the world today and while the stars of AEW and WWE get the most attention, they are not the only stars out there. Several very talented stars wrestle around the world every day and can catch the eye of the two main promotions. That took place again last week in one of the most unique ways you will see.
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
Former WWE Personality Calls a Women’s WarGames Match “Ridiculous”
Former WWE personality Jim Cornette commented about the company’s decision to include WarGames matches in the 2022 Survivor Series PLE during his podcast. He labeled the women’s match “ridiculous.”. Cornette said, “Now I hear they’re gonna have WarGames. But at the same time, not only are they...
