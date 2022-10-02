State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations

AP_001610.05eb0029b24349ab913e203a7dcef9e0.1402
2d ago
All fish caught in these tournaments must be cut open to check for illegal items used to add weight.
Reply(4)
7
William Michael
2d ago
Considering they have “won” close to half a million dollars in prize money, these guys are looking at some serious jail time for grand larceny, not to mention having to pay back some, if not all, of that money.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
ODNR addresses Cleveland fishing tournament cheating controversy, says report being prepared for prosecutors
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 3News their officers are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with last week's Cleveland fishing tournament controversy. The situation, which has since generated national attention, centers around competitors Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky after...
Ohio investigating after 2 fishermen caught cheating in walleye tournament
Spectators were gathered for the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Gordon Park Friday afternoon, when tournament director Jason Fischer told himself, "There is just no way."
spectrumnews1.com
Angler discusses controversy over alleged cheating at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND — Two fisherman are accused of cheating to win a competition that offers big prize money to the winners. The fallout began Sept. 30, during the weigh-in, when the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship discovered metal weights in the fish presented by a two-man team.
Oklahoma’s Bass Nation President Weighs In On Competitive Fishing Cheating Scandal
A scandal from a weekend fishing tournament in Ohio has sent waves across the competitive fishing community. The current team of the year was caught in the act as they tipped the scales in their favor. The other fishermen may have launched their boats in freshwater, but they quickly turned into a salty group of fishermen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 3, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear about what went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in the loss to Atlanta, how Playhouse Square is revamping its street front with Broadway-style touches, controversy surrounding cheating at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what we know about a lockdown today at Garfield Heights Middle School, and more on 3News Daily.
Love is in the air. That means danger is lurking around the roads.
Here in northeast Ohio, we’re probably all used to sharing our territory with deer. But we have just entered the mating season, which means those deer are about to get a lot more active.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Criminal charges possible for walleye fishing tournament cheaters, The Onion files Supreme Court brief in support of Ohio man, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest on a criminal investigation into the men caught cheating at the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament,...
Report: Ohio one of worst states for paying unemployment during 1st COVID year
Ohio was nearly the worst state to pay unemployed workers in a timely manner during the first year of the pandemic, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Inspector General.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashtabula man convicted of manslaughter for overdose death
An Ashtabula man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including possession of and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, after a three-year drug investigation.
Savannah Bananas coming to Akron next summer
The Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, the Savannah Bananas, are headed to Canal Park next summer for a game.
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
27 First News
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Some parts of Downtown Cleveland's post-pandemic recovery remain steady but slow
Downtown Cleveland’s recovery from the start of the pandemic has proven to be more robust than some other cities, but downtown officials and business owners believe there’s still a long way to go.
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.https://www.news5cleveland.com/
Comments / 20