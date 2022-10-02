The Seattle Seahawks were fortunate in the injury department Sunday in Detroit, with only one player leaving the matchup unable to return – linebacker Darryl Johnson. “Yeah, he hurt his foot and he has an injury that is going to take a while,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his Monday press conference. “I don’t know specifically. I do think it’s a stress fracture kind of thing that he is dealing with. That’s somewhat of a significant injury.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO