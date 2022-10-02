ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Porterville Recorder

Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seattle WR DK Metcalf Confirms Why He Was Carted Off Field vs. Detroit

Former Ole Miss Rebels receiver DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a small scare towards the end of Sunday's Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. With a little over nine minutes left in the contest, Seahawks fans looked on with concern as they watched their star player hitch a ride on the injury cart to the locker room.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 118, Portland 101

UTAH (118) Markkanen 2-9 3-5 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-2 4, Olynyk 3-5 4-4 12, Clarkson 5-8 6-6 19, Conley 6-9 1-1 16, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Kessler 0-1 3-6 3, Zeller 3-4 0-0 6, Agbaji 2-4 1-1 5, Alexander-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6, Bolmaro 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-2 2-3 7, Horton-Tucker 2-8 0-0 4, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Sexton 5-9 1-1 13. Totals 39-81 25-37 118.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit

How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Postseason Baseball Glance

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
BASEBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks LB Darryl Johnson suffered 'significant' foot injury in Detroit

The Seattle Seahawks were fortunate in the injury department Sunday in Detroit, with only one player leaving the matchup unable to return – linebacker Darryl Johnson. “Yeah, he hurt his foot and he has an injury that is going to take a while,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his Monday press conference. “I don’t know specifically. I do think it’s a stress fracture kind of thing that he is dealing with. That’s somewhat of a significant injury.”
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

E_Zimmer (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR_Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs_Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS_Lopez (1), McKenna (1). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo301—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Hinostroza 1 (Skinner, Thompson), 6:59. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1, 10:52. 3, Buffalo, Cozens 1, 18:16 (sh). Penalties_Dzingel, CAR (Hooking), 8:16; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 8:40; Buffalo bench, served by Peterka (Slashing), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Fighting), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Misconduct), 15:41; Chatfield, CAR (Fighting), 15:41; Dahlin, BUF (Cross Checking), 17:51.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

A-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II.
MLB

