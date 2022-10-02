Read full article on original website
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
Missed tackles. Inexperience. Lack of formation and game awareness. You name it, it’s going wrong for the Seahawks’ defense.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
Porterville Recorder
Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 121, Miami 111
MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Seattle WR DK Metcalf Confirms Why He Was Carted Off Field vs. Detroit
Former Ole Miss Rebels receiver DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a small scare towards the end of Sunday's Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. With a little over nine minutes left in the contest, Seahawks fans looked on with concern as they watched their star player hitch a ride on the injury cart to the locker room.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 118, Portland 101
UTAH (118) Markkanen 2-9 3-5 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-2 4, Olynyk 3-5 4-4 12, Clarkson 5-8 6-6 19, Conley 6-9 1-1 16, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Kessler 0-1 3-6 3, Zeller 3-4 0-0 6, Agbaji 2-4 1-1 5, Alexander-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6, Bolmaro 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-2 2-3 7, Horton-Tucker 2-8 0-0 4, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Sexton 5-9 1-1 13. Totals 39-81 25-37 118.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit
How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
Porterville Recorder
Postseason Baseball Glance
Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
Seahawks LB Darryl Johnson suffered 'significant' foot injury in Detroit
The Seattle Seahawks were fortunate in the injury department Sunday in Detroit, with only one player leaving the matchup unable to return – linebacker Darryl Johnson. “Yeah, he hurt his foot and he has an injury that is going to take a while,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his Monday press conference. “I don’t know specifically. I do think it’s a stress fracture kind of thing that he is dealing with. That’s somewhat of a significant injury.”
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125
NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Porterville Recorder
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
E_Zimmer (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR_Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs_Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS_Lopez (1), McKenna (1). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 4, Carolina 2
Buffalo301—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Hinostroza 1 (Skinner, Thompson), 6:59. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1, 10:52. 3, Buffalo, Cozens 1, 18:16 (sh). Penalties_Dzingel, CAR (Hooking), 8:16; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 8:40; Buffalo bench, served by Peterka (Slashing), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Fighting), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Misconduct), 15:41; Chatfield, CAR (Fighting), 15:41; Dahlin, BUF (Cross Checking), 17:51.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
A-struck out for Díaz in the 8th. b-popped out for Sánchez in the 8th. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (50), Contreras (45), Sánchez (35). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II.
