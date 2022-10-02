ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, forecasters eye two new systems developing in Atlantic

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 28

G.S.
2d ago

Just in case this storm develops, do what you do best! Prepare for storms by attacking Disney and Wokeness, because Disney and Woke will tread all over you, not hurricanes though. Go Florida!

D.A.D.D.D
2d ago

Every year they over predict publicly to promote climate change and every year as of the last 15 years they have been terribly wrong. Hopefully that continues. There have been named and strong storms but they have been way off on the amount of them.

Andrew-Bill Culbertson-Spriggs
2d ago

Only one is of slight concern. One closest to the Caribbean, the one off Africa is to eventually move north. Why they can’t convey that with this story, only god knows. I guess they just like striking fear in everyone’s heart. Knowledge and knowing what to do makes it a little less scary. It’s just nature. We signed that contract when we moved here!

Related
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

TD 9 looking increasingly like it will become a major hurricane threat for Florida

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. All eyes remained on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean, as AccuWeather forecasters warned of an increasing threat for a major landfalling hurricane to slam Florida next week.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
