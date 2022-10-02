Read full article on original website
Recall alert: Rivian recalls more than 12K vehicles because of loose fastener
Rivian announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles due to a possible issue of a loose fastener, which could affect the steering of the electric car. The Irvine, California-based company said it learned on Sept. 28 about seven reports that could be related to the safety issue but had not received reports of any injuries, The New York Times reported.
Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California
A Georgia K-9 deputy helped drug agents find $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub last week that had been sent from California.
