Grand County, CO

skyhinews.com

Interagency partners recount lessons learned during attack exercise

On Sept. 23, Grand County law enforcement and emergency response agencies, along with Middle Park Health, Middle Park High School and other community stakeholders, awaited an emergency in the making. It was simulated, but that doesn’t matter. These partners were part of a community-wide effort to gauge, and improve, Grand...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Despite objections, Denver City Council approves Sun Valley Redevelopment Area

The Denver City Council on Monday approved the Sun Valley Homes Urban Redevelopment Plan. The move creates an urban redevelopment area, complete with a property and sales tax increment area. The total project budget is $47.7 million, and $10.3 million of that will come from revenue raised by the taxing district and be used by the Denver Housing Authority for infrastructure improvements. The council voted, 11-1, to approve the bill,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
skyhinews.com

Bluebird Backcountry joins multi-mountain pass program

Sitting between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, Bluebird Backcountry offers a lift-free skiing experience for backcountry enthusiasts. Last month, the area announced it will have on-site lodging this year for the first time in its short history, and on Sept. 6, it announced it will join the Indy Pass. The Indy...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Mount Evans Highway, Old Fall River Road close to vehicles Monday

COLORADO, USA — Two of Colorado's scenic seasonal highways will close for the winter Monday as snow begins to coat peaks in the high country. Mount Evans Highway, which takes summer visitors to the summit of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, will fully close to motorized vehicles Monday morning. The top five miles of the highway, from Summit Lake to the 14er's summit, closed last month.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. 3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land. Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC. Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser. Price: $1,515,000. 108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser. 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future

Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade

Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing. 
DENVER, CO

