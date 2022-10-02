Xiaonan Yan excited following UFC Vegas 61 win over Mackenzie Dern: “I worked so hard hoping this day would come back to me”

Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Bo Nickal talks UFC debut, ‘If I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire’
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen appears to be angling for a fight with John Cena
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has decided to go after John Cena in a string of strange tweets on social media. One thing we all know and love Chael Sonnen for is his trash talking ability. In addition to being one of the best middleweight contenders of his generation, ‘The American Gangster‘ was also incredibly talented when it came to selling a feud and a fight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chael Sonnen shares the “strong leading candidate” for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut
Chael Sonnen is sharing the ‘strong leading candidate’ for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut. Jake Paul has apparently announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen is weighing in on exactly who he should fight. Paul has a successful boxing career, 5-0, knocking out every man...
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”
Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
mmanews.com
Holland vs. Thompson Headlines UFC Orlando, Twitter Reacts
Any talk of Kevin Holland’s retirement being legitimate has dissipated as he’s been booked to headline UFC Orlando against Stephen Thompson on December 3. Earlier this month, Holland had a winning 2-0 start at welterweight halted by the seemingly unstoppable force that is undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. The loss came on just one day’s notice, with “Trailblazer” originally being scheduled to scrap with fellow striker Daniel Rodriguez.
Bellator’s Scott Coker provides update on Fedor Emelianenko retirement fight, reveals hope for Ryan Bader rematch: “He wants a revenge fight”
Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed who Fedor Emelianenko could fight next. ‘The Last Emperor’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tim Johnson in October 2021. The bout moved Emelianenko to a two-fight winning streak, as he had previously finished Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in Japan in December 2019.
CBS Sports
UFC news, rumors: Henry Cejudo says it's time for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Patricio Pitbull super fight
Henry Cejudo says it's time for a featherweight super fight. Alexander Volkanovski and Patricio Pitbull continue to clear out their divisions and have cemented themselves as the pound-for-pound bests in their respective promotions. In the aftermath of Bellator 286, Cejudo says it's time for UFC president Dana White and Bellator president Scott Coker to link up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beneil Dariush: It's 'basically a clown show' if Michael Chandler gets UFC title shot before I do
Beneil Dariush thinks it would be a joke if Michael Chandler emerges as the next lightweight title challenger after UFC 281. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier on Nov. 12 and expects to be next in line for a shot at gold with a win. But having already lost to Charles Oliveira in a title fight at UFC 262, followed by a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, before rebounding with a knockout of Tony Ferguson, Dariush would be dumbfounded if Chandler leapfrogged him.
Sean O’Malley explains why Conor McGregor is the MMA GOAT: “It’s crazy to look back on him”
Sean O’Malley has declared Conor McGregor the MMA GOAT. The GOAT is a topic many fans and fighters like to debate, although there is no clear-cut answer to the question. The names often listed are Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Anderson Silva among others, but O’Malley believes McGregor is the GOAT due to his fighting skills as well as making MMA mainstream.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
A.J. McKee down for trilogy fight with Patricio Pitbull after “horrible” title defense at Bellator 286: “There ain’t no respect for that dude”
Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee would like to run it back with Patricio Pitbull. ‘Mercenary’ returned at Bellator 286 last Saturday night opposite UFC veteran Spike Carlyle. The bout was the first time the former featherweight champion competed up at 155-pounds. The matchup was a thrilling one, that saw McKee win by unanimous decision.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’
Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier makes his first appearance on WWE Raw (Video)
Daniel Cormier made his first appearance on WWE RAW last night ahead of his special guest referee spot at Extreme Rules this weekend. The former two-weight UFC champion has made no secret of the fact that he’s been a fan of professional wrestling for years now, and after teasing a run in WWE in the past, Cormier was recently confirmed as the special guest ref for Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.
What’s next for Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 61?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 61, a top-10 strawweight bout headlined the card as Mackenzie Dern took on Yan Xiaonan. Dern entered the fight coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres to return to the win column after a five-round decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in her first UFC main event. Xiaonan, meanwhile, was set to headline her first UFC card and was coming off back-to-back losses to Rodriguez by split decision and a TKO loss to Carla Esparza.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0