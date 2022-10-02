Read full article on original website
Missouri's Mevis lands SEC Special Teams award
(Columbia) -- Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Mevis hit 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+, during a tight loss to Georgia. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Missouri's Hollenbach picks up SEC weekly honor
(Columbia) -- Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Hollenbach totaled six saves in a 1-1 draw with No. 21 ranked Mississippi State on Friday. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
(Columbia) -- Missouri baseball has announced their 2023 conference schedule, featuring 10 weekend series for the Tigers. Five of the series will be at Taylor Stadium in Columbia and five will be on the road. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Missouri moves 2023 game with Memphis to St. Louis
(Columbia) -- Missouri football will play in St. Louis in 2023 for the first time since 2010. Missouri’s game with Memphis, scheduled for September 23rd, 2023, will now be played at St. Louis’ The Dome at America Center. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
