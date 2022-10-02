ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Raymond, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Ford, WA
Porterville Recorder

Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WLPctWCGB. y-New York10061.621. y-San Diego8972.553. y-Philadelphia8774.540_. Milwaukee8675.5341. y-clinched wild card. Tuesday's Games. N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2,...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

American League Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Baseball Expanded Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday's Games. No games scheduled.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football#Seattle 7#Cephus
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Seattle WR DK Metcalf Confirms Why He Was Carted Off Field vs. Detroit

Former Ole Miss Rebels receiver DK Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a small scare towards the end of Sunday's Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. With a little over nine minutes left in the contest, Seahawks fans looked on with concern as they watched their star player hitch a ride on the injury cart to the locker room.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Postseason Baseball Glance

Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8)) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Toronto vs. Seattle. Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct....
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit

How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), Hoerner (10), Robinson (2). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Cessa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP_Díaz (Reyes). Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Utah 118, Portland 101

UTAH (118) Markkanen 2-9 3-5 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-2 4, Olynyk 3-5 4-4 12, Clarkson 5-8 6-6 19, Conley 6-9 1-1 16, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Kessler 0-1 3-6 3, Zeller 3-4 0-0 6, Agbaji 2-4 1-1 5, Alexander-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6, Bolmaro 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-2 2-3 7, Horton-Tucker 2-8 0-0 4, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Sexton 5-9 1-1 13. Totals 39-81 25-37 118.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

E_Zimmer (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Jansen (10), Hays (35), Mateo (25). HR_Moreno (1), off Baumann; Vavra (1), off White. RBIs_Lopez (1), Moreno 3 (7), Hays 2 (60), Vavra 3 (12). CS_Lopez (1), McKenna (1). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Moreno 2, Zimmer, Tapia 2, Biggio 2); Baltimore 3...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo301—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Hinostroza 1 (Skinner, Thompson), 6:59. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1, 10:52. 3, Buffalo, Cozens 1, 18:16 (sh). Penalties_Dzingel, CAR (Hooking), 8:16; Thompson, BUF (Hooking), 8:40; Buffalo bench, served by Peterka (Slashing), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Fighting), 15:41; Thompson, BUF (Misconduct), 15:41; Chatfield, CAR (Fighting), 15:41; Dahlin, BUF (Cross Checking), 17:51.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy