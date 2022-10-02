Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UNC Focused on Improving Consistency of Rushing Attack
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Beyond the high-powered and efficient passing offense of Drake Maye and North Carolina is a run game that leaves the UNC staff wanting more. The Tar Heels' passing attack is ranked No. 12 in the country (1598 yards), it is the No. 7-most efficient, and tied for No. 1 in passing touchdowns (19). Still, it is the run game struggles on first and second down, and lack of efficiency, which has left Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and the entire Carolina offensive staff scratching their heads trying to figure out the issue.
NC State DC Tony Gibson on Clemson loss, FSU challenge
NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's home meeting with Florida State.
NC State WR Keyon Lesane on Clemson loss, bouncing back
NC State wide receiver Keyon Lesane spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's home meeting with Florida State.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Breakout Athlete Aziah Johnson Excited for UNC Offer
An unexpected scholarship offer from North Carolina has dramatically altered the recruitment of Aziah Johnson. "It feels great ," Johnson said. "I can't really explain it --
thefamuanonline.com
Get ready for the Nolettes
Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU deserving of its rank as No.1 public HBCU?
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University maintained its rank as the No.1 public HBCU and has increased to No.103 among national public universities. This should’ve been a cause for celebration across the board for students, faculty and staff, but in light of past incidents that occurred this year, some Rattlers found themselves unable to join in on the momentous occasion.
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
ecbpublishing.com
Casa Bianca M.B. Church to host Highland visitors
Pastor Tobbie Berrian III and the congregation of Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church will be welcoming visitors from the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Va., for a historic meeting on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. The Council's trip, sponsored by the Caplin Foundation, will bring together two groups of people, and two church congregations, whose linked history goes back across time and territory to at least the early 1820s. The public is invited to join in the special opportunity to learn about this part of Jefferson County's history. Events across the weekend will include presentations of historic research, sharing of oral histories, a tour of related sites in Jefferson County and a special worship service, all of which will be documented on film.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
wtxl.com
Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
floridapolitics.com
Democrats bash Gov. DeSantis over Gadsden official who resigned amid KKK costume controversy
Jeffery Moore was the only GOP County Commissioner in the majority-Black county. The Florida Democratic Party is hoping to keep the pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointing a Gadsden County Commissioner who later resigned amid a controversy over a Ku Klux Klan costume he purportedly once wore. Last month,...
WCTV
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in attempted homicide incident
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
Quincy Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated assault on officer
Quincy Police Department is searching for a suspect that aimed a firearm at a QPD officer Monday evening in Quincy.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0