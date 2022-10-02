ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC Focused on Improving Consistency of Rushing Attack

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Beyond the high-powered and efficient passing offense of Drake Maye and North Carolina is a run game that leaves the UNC staff wanting more. The Tar Heels' passing attack is ranked No. 12 in the country (1598 yards), it is the No. 7-most efficient, and tied for No. 1 in passing touchdowns (19). Still, it is the run game struggles on first and second down, and lack of efficiency, which has left Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and the entire Carolina offensive staff scratching their heads trying to figure out the issue.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Florida State#Clemson#Acc Network#The Acc Atlantic Division#Seminoles
WCTV

Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis

Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is FAMU deserving of its rank as No.1 public HBCU?

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University maintained its rank as the No.1 public HBCU and has increased to No.103 among national public universities. This should’ve been a cause for celebration across the board for students, faculty and staff, but in light of past incidents that occurred this year, some Rattlers found themselves unable to join in on the momentous occasion.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County

In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Casa Bianca M.B. Church to host Highland visitors

Pastor Tobbie Berrian III and the congregation of Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church will be welcoming visitors from the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Va., for a historic meeting on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. The Council's trip, sponsored by the Caplin Foundation, will bring together two groups of people, and two church congregations, whose linked history goes back across time and territory to at least the early 1820s. The public is invited to join in the special opportunity to learn about this part of Jefferson County's history. Events across the weekend will include presentations of historic research, sharing of oral histories, a tour of related sites in Jefferson County and a special worship service, all of which will be documented on film.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy