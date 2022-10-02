Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
PWMania
Bayley Trolls a Young Fan Who Brought a Sign for Her at WWE RAW
When Bayley performed as a babyface in WWE NXT and on the main roster, both of which are where she had a great deal of success, she was once held up as an example for younger fans to follow and follow. Since she is a heel now, she is free to have fun with the younger fans.
International Business Times
Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'
WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
Yardbarker
Another Bray Wyatt clue dropped during Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins match on WWE Raw
A sign was shown tonight on WWE Raw that seems to further hint at Bray Wyatt returning soon. During the Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa match, someone was seen walking with a "WYYT RABAT" sign in the crowd. You could also see the white rabbit in the top corner of the sign. Scroll down on this page to see the sign.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
PWMania
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
Seth Rollins Says 70% Of His Eccentric Suits Are In The WWE Archives, Will Send More Over Time
Seth Rollins talks about his wacky, eccentric suits. Over the course of the last three years, Seth Rollins has gone from a wrestler's wrestler to a maniacal messiah, to an unhinged snazzy dresser that is also very good in the wrestling ring. Part of the appeal of his character currently is in seeing what he will wear when he comes to the ring. Speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Seth Rollins spoke about his initial hesitation when it came to wearing the unique outfits and how he slowly came to embrace it all.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/3) - Raw Women's Championship Contract Signing, Judgment Day Vs. Rey Mysterio And AJ Styles, Matt Riddle And Seth Rollins Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 3, 2022, coming to you live from Saint Paul, Minnesota!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign their contract ahead of their ladder match at Extreme Rules premium live event this coming Saturday. Bayley pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.The following "Raw", Belair was willing to put her title on the line in singles action, but Bayley declined the offer and said that she would determine the time and place they would fight. Following that, Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL blindsided Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka with an attack and told Belair she wanted her title shot at Extreme Rules two weeks ago. Bayley then upped the ante the following week when she challenged Belair to a ladder match.
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
WWE Raw On 10/3 Records Lowest Key Demo Rating Since July, Viewership Number Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/3. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 3 averaged 1.599 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.674 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating...
NFL・
SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT
It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
Fightful
