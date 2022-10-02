Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
High profile volunteer lends a hand in a local food kitchen
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high profile volunteer helped serve hotmeals to those who need it. Bishop Joseph bambera helped serve those who stopped by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Tuesday. The kitchen has been open and serving those in need in the community for over 40 years, and the kitchen provides […]
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They are sights and sounds that go hand and hand with the holiday — the iconic red kettle and a smiling person ringing a bell. But this year, The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg is struggling to find bell ringers. Maj. John Wheeler says...
Fall festival in Luzerne County celebrates history
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The historic Brainerd Church in Sugarloaf held its annual festival to celebrate the season. There were crafters, and plenty of food, including some Halloween treats. Visitors could also take a tour of the small church and adjacent one-room schoolhouse. While the church isn't active every Sunday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preparing for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's
MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a rainy day at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday, but still, officials with the Alzheimer's Association were doing last-minute preparations for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's. "As a caregiver for my father who was living with the disease, this is not only...
Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Hispanic-owned barber shop is opening in downtown Hazleton. Figaro Hair Room is gearing up for its grand opening next month. Owner, Wellington Nunez, believes the downtown is the perfect spot for his new business. Nunez says he’s glad he found this space here in downtown Hazleton. He says this […]
Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
Getting fit for a cause in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday. Newswatch 16's very own Mindi Ramsey was one of them, and it was all for a great cause. Mindi did a little rowing at Body Body Blueprint Personal Training Center in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buddy Walk held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness. The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by...
Painting Pittston Pink
PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival
SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop
Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
Looking back at September's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day. A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day,...
Time to start servicing your heating systems
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's been a busy few weeks for HVAC and heating system technicians at Home Comfort Solutions in Mahoning Township. Owner Louis Accardi says as the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of calls he's receiving is going up. Right now, there's about a 2-week wait...
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0