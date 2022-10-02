ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

High profile volunteer lends a hand in a local food kitchen

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high profile volunteer helped serve hotmeals to those who need it. Bishop Joseph bambera helped serve those who stopped by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Tuesday. The kitchen has been open and serving those in need in the community for over 40 years, and the kitchen provides […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cake competition in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WBRE

Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They are sights and sounds that go hand and hand with the holiday — the iconic red kettle and a smiling person ringing a bell. But this year, The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg is struggling to find bell ringers. Maj. John Wheeler says...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall festival in Luzerne County celebrates history

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The historic Brainerd Church in Sugarloaf held its annual festival to celebrate the season. There were crafters, and plenty of food, including some Halloween treats. Visitors could also take a tour of the small church and adjacent one-room schoolhouse. While the church isn't active every Sunday,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Nay Aug Park#Festival#Honeybees#Parade#Marching Band#The Greenhouse Project#Scranton High School#Wnep
Newswatch 16

Preparing for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a rainy day at PNC Field in Moosic on Tuesday, but still, officials with the Alzheimer's Association were doing last-minute preparations for this weekend's Walk to End Alzheimer's. "As a caregiver for my father who was living with the disease, this is not only...
MOOSIC, PA
abc27 News

Hispanic-owned barber shop opens in downtown Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Hispanic-owned barber shop is opening in downtown Hazleton. Figaro Hair Room is gearing up for its grand opening next month. Owner, Wellington Nunez, believes the downtown is the perfect spot for his new business. Nunez says he’s glad he found this space here in downtown Hazleton. He says this […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
Newswatch 16

Buddy Walk held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness. The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Painting Pittston Pink

PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival

SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
Pocono Update

7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop

Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Looking back at September's weather

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day. A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Time to start servicing your heating systems

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's been a busy few weeks for HVAC and heating system technicians at Home Comfort Solutions in Mahoning Township. Owner Louis Accardi says as the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of calls he's receiving is going up. Right now, there's about a 2-week wait...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy