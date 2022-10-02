Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Taking it purse-onally￼
Charleston police responded Sept. 25 to a report of a drunk woman refusing to leave a downtown restaurant. She told the officer she was staying at a nearby hotel and he offered to escort her there. She could barely stand in the lobby, and when he helped her sit down, she became irate and started hitting him with her purse. He arrested her for public intoxication.
live5news.com
Reported shootings at Horry County schools, across S.C. are a hoax, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at multiple Horry County schools Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. MBPD spokesperson MCpl Tom Vest told...
abcnews4.com
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Guns, drugs seized during ‘shots fired’ call in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered seven firearms while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call this week. Officers were dispatched to English Street just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday where they found one building and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. “It was learned that suspects may have run into […]
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
WMBF
Court hearing scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A court date has been set for the man charged in the murder of Brittanee Drexel. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Raymond Moody is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Georgetown County. Details about the hearing were...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
live5news.com
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
wpde.com
Human remains found on Georgetown County road appear to be male, coroner says
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced Tuesday that the remains found off of Kent Road on Sept. 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. The remains were found by someone who had lost a...
live5news.com
Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
live5news.com
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a “possible emergency situation” at Burke High School was confirmed to be a hoax. Officers received a call from another location about a possible active shooter at the school around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Numerous...
NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September. The seizures resulted in 25 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns […]
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
