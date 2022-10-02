ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

live5news.com

Police respond to N. Charleston incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Taking it purse-onally￼

Charleston police responded Sept. 25 to a report of a drunk woman refusing to leave a downtown restaurant. She told the officer she was staying at a nearby hotel and he offered to escort her there. She could barely stand in the lobby, and when he helped her sit down, she became irate and started hitting him with her purse. He arrested her for public intoxication.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC
#Police
live5news.com

Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September. The seizures resulted in 25 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

