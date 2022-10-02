Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers heard dropping F-bomb during Packers drive, Tony Romo jokingly translates
Aaron Rodgers was caught dropping an F-bomb on a hot mic during the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers Had Warning For Teammates After Patriots Win
The Green Bay Packers worked harder than expected to salvage a 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots at the end of overtime. Green Bay left Lambeau Field with a win, but it was a close call despite third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe playing most of the game for New England.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News
A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
Jack Jones Shares Instagram After Pick-Six Against Aaron Rodgers
Jack Jones’ first NFL interception wasn’t a run-of-the-mill pick. Jones, the 121st overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, intercepted Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game and took it to the house for a touchdown. The game-changing play in Green Bay’s eventual overtime win marked only the second time the two-time reigning league MVP has surrendered a pick-six at Lambeau Field in his Packers tenure of 17-plus years.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4
Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London
London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records. The Giants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
CBS 58 travels to London for Packers game overseas
LONDON (CBS 58) -- The Packers are taking over London and so is CBS 58!. CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck will bring you the latest from London as the Packers get ready to take on the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9. He'll have all the sights and sounds of Packers...
Packers prepare for trip to London, hope to improve offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play the New York Giants (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. LaFleur has coached in London twice before and plenty of his assistants also have worked NFL games in Europe. “It’s such an adjustment, and I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their abilities,” LaFleur said Monday. LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 and held the same position with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 when they lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Patriots’ Jack Jones Follows First NFL Start With Bold Declaration
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Making your first NFL start can be an intimidating experience. Making it at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers? That’s enough to rattle plenty of rookies. But confidence isn’t an issue for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. Not in the slightest. Starting for the first...
thecomeback.com
Chicago Bears player pays up a lost bet in hilarious way
When the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers during the second week of the 2022-23 NFL season, it didn’t just cost the Bears in the NFC North standings, it also cost Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson a bit of his dignity. Before the Week Two game, Johnson...
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers
Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers
Comments / 0