Green Bay, WI

NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Warning For Teammates After Patriots Win

The Green Bay Packers worked harder than expected to salvage a 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots at the end of overtime. Green Bay left Lambeau Field with a win, but it was a close call despite third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe playing most of the game for New England.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field. On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense. "Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd...
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'

A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
NESN

Jack Jones Shares Instagram After Pick-Six Against Aaron Rodgers

Jack Jones’ first NFL interception wasn’t a run-of-the-mill pick. Jones, the 121st overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, intercepted Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game and took it to the house for a touchdown. The game-changing play in Green Bay’s eventual overtime win marked only the second time the two-time reigning league MVP has surrendered a pick-six at Lambeau Field in his Packers tenure of 17-plus years.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
CBS 58

CBS 58 travels to London for Packers game overseas

LONDON (CBS 58) -- The Packers are taking over London and so is CBS 58!. CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck will bring you the latest from London as the Packers get ready to take on the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9. He'll have all the sights and sounds of Packers...
The Associated Press

Packers prepare for trip to London, hope to improve offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play the New York Giants (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. LaFleur has coached in London twice before and plenty of his assistants also have worked NFL games in Europe. “It’s such an adjustment, and I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their abilities,” LaFleur said Monday. LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 and held the same position with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 when they lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NESN

Patriots’ Jack Jones Follows First NFL Start With Bold Declaration

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Making your first NFL start can be an intimidating experience. Making it at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers? That’s enough to rattle plenty of rookies. But confidence isn’t an issue for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. Not in the slightest. Starting for the first...
thecomeback.com

Chicago Bears player pays up a lost bet in hilarious way

When the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers during the second week of the 2022-23 NFL season, it didn’t just cost the Bears in the NFC North standings, it also cost Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson a bit of his dignity. Before the Week Two game, Johnson...
