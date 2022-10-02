ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

foxla.com

Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SCE: Investigators look at 2 possible ignition areas for Fairview Fire

Southern California Edison revealed in a letter that Cal Fire investigators have found two areas of interest into a possible cause in the 28,000+ acre Fairview Fire near Hemet. One area is near a power pole line related to overhead equipment, owned by SCE and Frontier Communications, according to SCE's letter to the California Public Utilities The post SCE: Investigators look at 2 possible ignition areas for Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work

A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December. 
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
onscene.tv

17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known. 
SANTA ANA, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee man dies in solo crash off Zeiders Road

A Menifee man died Friday in a solo vehicle crash on Zeiders Road, authorities said. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on Zeiders Road just north of Keller Road in a 2016 Jeep Compass, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The time of day and speed of the vehicle are undetermined. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the T intersection with Keller Road.
MENIFEE, CA
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail

Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
SFGate

6 unique rentals worth booking in Joshua Tree

The California desert has long drawn visionary architects and creatives, from Albert Frey to Paul R. Williams, but that ingenuity doesn't stop with modernism in Palm Springs. In the high desert around Joshua Tree, a slate of newly opened vacation rentals double as architectural and design gems that offer next-level experiences to connect with the region's wondrous landscape.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

