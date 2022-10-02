Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Missed the exit to Highway 111 from eastbound I-10? You’re in good company
The advice “stay in your lane” may have never come at a better time for anyone looking to enter Palm Springs from eastbound Interstate 10, as long as that lane is on the far right. At issue: Concrete barriers create a “lane split” several miles before the exit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
SCE: Investigators look at 2 possible ignition areas for Fairview Fire
Southern California Edison revealed in a letter that Cal Fire investigators have found two areas of interest into a possible cause in the 28,000+ acre Fairview Fire near Hemet. One area is near a power pole line related to overhead equipment, owned by SCE and Frontier Communications, according to SCE's letter to the California Public Utilities The post SCE: Investigators look at 2 possible ignition areas for Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work
A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December.
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Aviation crew rescues 89-year-old man who crashes his hang glider in San Bernardino mountains
An 89-year-old man was rescued after crashing his hang glider into a mountain in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Susumu Sagara, a resident of Gardena, was not injured in the incident. He arrived at Marshall Peak, in the San Bernardino mountains, to...
onscene.tv
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
menifee247.com
Menifee man dies in solo crash off Zeiders Road
A Menifee man died Friday in a solo vehicle crash on Zeiders Road, authorities said. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on Zeiders Road just north of Keller Road in a 2016 Jeep Compass, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The time of day and speed of the vehicle are undetermined. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the T intersection with Keller Road.
z1077fm.com
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say
A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say.
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
SFGate
6 unique rentals worth booking in Joshua Tree
The California desert has long drawn visionary architects and creatives, from Albert Frey to Paul R. Williams, but that ingenuity doesn't stop with modernism in Palm Springs. In the high desert around Joshua Tree, a slate of newly opened vacation rentals double as architectural and design gems that offer next-level experiences to connect with the region's wondrous landscape.
