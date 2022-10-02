WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Waltham Police motorcycles collided during a funeral escort, sending both of their drivers the to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Waltham Police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the officers crashed at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. At the time, the officers were going up and down the street to ensure the roads were cleared for the procession, according to Waltham Deputy Police Chief Richard Grant.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO