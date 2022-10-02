ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

Comments / 4

Related
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
whdh.com

16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NH
Hudson, NH
Accidents
Hudson, NH
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

2 Waltham Police motorcycles crash during funeral escort, officers injured

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Waltham Police motorcycles collided during a funeral escort, sending both of their drivers the to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Waltham Police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the officers crashed at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. At the time, the officers were going up and down the street to ensure the roads were cleared for the procession, according to Waltham Deputy Police Chief Richard Grant.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Traffic Accident#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy