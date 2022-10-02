Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies after being struck by car on Plainville highway
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a deadly pedestrian accident on a busy Plainville highway Saturday morning. State Police say a 41-year-old Halifax man was walking north in the northbound lane of Route 495 just north of the Plainville exit around 5:15 a.m. when a Volvo SUV struck and killed him.
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV
Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials. The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
2 Waltham Police motorcycles crash during funeral escort, officers injured
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Waltham Police motorcycles collided during a funeral escort, sending both of their drivers the to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Waltham Police, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the officers crashed at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. At the time, the officers were going up and down the street to ensure the roads were cleared for the procession, according to Waltham Deputy Police Chief Richard Grant.
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
16-year-old killed, three teens injured in serious crash on I-190 in Leominster
Students and staff at Ayer Shirley Regional High School are mourning a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a serious crash on Interstate 190 on Thursday. The unidentified junior from Ayer was one of four teenagers in a 2001 Ford Mustang that flipped over around 7:10 p.m. Thursday near Exit 19 (Route 2/Mechanic Street) in Leominster. ...
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
whdh.com
WATCH: Flaming trash cans used to set two vehicles on fire in South Boston, per police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search for one or more suspects is underway after two cars in South Boston were destroyed in fires, both apparently caused by flaming trash cans, according to authorities. One of the vehicle’s owners filmed the scene as his car burned on E Second Street at 3...
WCVB
Worker who lost legs in South Boston construction collapse walks out of Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who lost his legs in a construction site collapse is walking confidently into his new future. Wilson Ortega was applauded by his medical team walked out of Boston's Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with two new prosthetic legs on Sunday. The 34-year-old Lawrence resident was walking...
Leominster crash kills one, sends three others to hospital
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent multiple other people to the hospital, Thursday night. The single vehicle crash took place on Route 190 northbound, shortly after 7 p.m., according to officials. One person has died and three other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
whdh.com
Multiple arrests reported after Boston Police break up large fight at playground Friday night
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were arrested after a massive fight at Carter Playground off of Columbus Avenue was broken up by police. A massive police response could be seen at the park near Northeastern University, with officers called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up. The brawl...
Mother, nanny take stand in trial for South Boston crash that killed toddler
“I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding… When she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.’”. The mother and nanny of 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was killed as the result of a chain-reaction crash in 2018, relayed details of that tragic day to a Suffolk Superior Court jury Thursday.
At trial, bystander offers harrowing account of trying to save toddler after South Boston crash
“I kept talking to Colin telling him that we loved him and he needed to fight." More than four years after a chain-reaction crash killed a toddler in South Boston, bystanders took to the stand this week to recount the experiences they had that day. Appearing before a Suffolk Superior...
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
WMUR.com
Nashua police says officers stopped more than 70 drivers Wednesday for driving more than 20 mph above speed limit
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police say they are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving throughout the city. Officers set up a heavy presence along the Everett Turnpike on Wednesday and stopped 147 cars in just five hours, officials said. More than half of those drivers were going at...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
Comments / 4