Chincoteague Island, VA

Voluntary evacuation cancelled in Chincoteague

By Arianna Herriott
 6 days ago
EASTERN SHORE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team said its voluntary evacuation has been cancelled. Those who evacuated can go back home now.

The town issued a voluntary evacuation Sunday for all of Chincoteague. Those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community had been urged to evacuate.

The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday.

VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the town an hour before any closing.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

