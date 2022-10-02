California Wildfire alert: Fairview update 2022-10-02

Fairview Fire Closure Order Exhibit C

Last updated: Sun, 02 Oct 2022 15:23:00

Incident is 98% contained.

Fairview Fire Forest Closure Map

Current Acres:28,307 Containment: 98%

The Fairview fire began on September 5, 2022, near Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. The fire grew quickly growing to the South and West into the communities of Cactus Valley, South Hemet, and Sage, as well as burning South and East into the Bautista and Blackburn Canyons and the Red Mountain area on the south-west side of the San Jacinto District of the San Bernardino National Forest.

Forest Closure Order: The San Bernardino National Forest has issued a Forest Closure Order for areas affected by the Fairview Fire. Please read the following for more information: Fairview Fire Closure Order, Fairview Fire Closure Order Map Exhibit A, Fairview Fire Closure Order Exhibit B, Fairview Fire Closure Order Exhibit C. You may also contact the San Jacinto Ranger District at 909-382-2922 for questions regarding this closure order. Please know that this closure order may be revised as conditions warrant.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

