Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss to Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) travels to Florida (3-2, 0-2) to face the Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU:. Missouri has to clean up the penalties some how, some way. The Tigers average 6.8 flags per game, second-most in the SEC, for 68.4 yards per game. They’ve come at critical times the last two weeks, especially along the offensive line. There’s some hope as the Tigers head back on the road to play at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more commonly known as The Swamp: Mizzou suffers more penalty problems at home than away, averaging more flags in Columbia (7.1) for more yards (65.6) than on the road (5.5 for 51.8). MU’s offensive line is the most penalized in the SEC and can’t afford another flag-filled day against a strong Florida defensive front.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO