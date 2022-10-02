Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ loss to Georgia

Read full article on original website
Mizzou football must ‘recharge emotionally’ after 2 gut-wrenching losses
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team has already followed one crushing loss with an inspired performance. Can the Tigers do it all over again?. That’s Eli Drinkwitz‘s charge this week. Two weeks ago, Mizzou couldn’t finish at Auburn, committing too many critical mistakes late in a...
Mizzou football at Florida: 5 things to watch as Tigers head to The Swamp
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) travels to Florida (3-2, 0-2) to face the Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU:. Missouri has to clean up the penalties some how, some way. The Tigers average 6.8 flags per game, second-most in the SEC, for 68.4 yards per game. They’ve come at critical times the last two weeks, especially along the offensive line. There’s some hope as the Tigers head back on the road to play at Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more commonly known as The Swamp: Mizzou suffers more penalty problems at home than away, averaging more flags in Columbia (7.1) for more yards (65.6) than on the road (5.5 for 51.8). MU’s offensive line is the most penalized in the SEC and can’t afford another flag-filled day against a strong Florida defensive front.
Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet. “Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you’ve gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker
One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend. “(Clarke’s)...
