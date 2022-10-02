Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Boys Soccer Sectionals Begin With Three?Local Schools In Action
Warsaw opened up IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 with a statement win over Fort Wayne Wayne Monday, defeating the visitors 11-0 in just sixty minutes as the game was called off due to mercy rule. The Tigers are now 13-3-1. Callen O’Brien, Tito Sanchez, Eddie Escutio and Talan Asay each had two goals for Warsaw. The Tigers will face off with undefeated Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday for a spot in the sectional championship.
Times-Union Newspaper
TCU Celebrates Day Of Giving By Volunteering At Nonprofit Organizations
On Monday, Oct. 10, employees of Teachers Credit Union (TCU) will spend the day volunteering in communities across the state of Indiana and into southwestern Michigan during TCU’s Day of Giving. TCU previously hosted its Day of Giving single-day, corporate-wide days of service in 2018 and 2019. This is...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: NCAA denies an Irish targeting appeal and grants one to BYU
On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game. Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Join Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory For The Long Haul
When he was younger, Logan Keener’s family had a house fire and part of the reason he’s a firefighter today is because of the actions of the firefighters he witnessed then. Keener is one of four new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory (WWFT) firefighters. Also coming on board this past...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.05.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:23 p.m. Monday - Rosa Marie Rosas, 34, of 416 E. Walnut St., Akron, arrested on three counts of felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 9:01 p.m. Monday - Rigoberto Aguilar, 37, homeless, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Conrad G. Neff
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon to Clarence and Freeda Eaglebarger Neff. On May 30, 1964, he married Lois Evans in Milford. Conrad was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army. Friends and family may...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WANE-TV
LAWSUIT: Huntington U cross-country and track program allowed doping, rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in a federal lawsuit they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by a coach – and that school officials and other coaches allowed the abuse. Lawyers for the runners, who WANE TV is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wesley Louis Shaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Joe L. Harris
Joe L. Harris, age 97, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born on Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie Hartsell Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947.
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
Times-Union Newspaper
Don Evan Runyan
Don Evans Runyan, 84, of Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on June 16, 1938, the son of the late George and Ruth Williams Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie Grove Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the Board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gloria E. McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, of Syracuse, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Spruce Pine, N.C. Born Dec. 28, 1934, in Chicago, she married Rev. Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. She attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, and was coordinator of the church prayer chain, a member of the church choir, Friends of the Library and also volunteered many years in the St. Andrew’s Thrift Shop.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Injured In Moped Accident
A Warsaw man was injured Friday afternoon when the moped he was driving was hit by an unknown vehicle. David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw, suffered minor bleeding to the head and was taken by Lutheran EMS to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne as a trauma precaution, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Times-Union Newspaper
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan W.Va., the son of James and Alta Blankenship Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary Wadkins Estep in Warsaw. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at McHatton Sadler...
Times-Union Newspaper
L. Gene Longmire
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
