Times-Union Newspaper
Boys Soccer Sectionals Begin With Three?Local Schools In Action
Warsaw opened up IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 with a statement win over Fort Wayne Wayne Monday, defeating the visitors 11-0 in just sixty minutes as the game was called off due to mercy rule. The Tigers are now 13-3-1. Callen O’Brien, Tito Sanchez, Eddie Escutio and Talan Asay each had two goals for Warsaw. The Tigers will face off with undefeated Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday for a spot in the sectional championship.
Four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson discusses his recent Purdue visit
Purdue was the first school to offer four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) following a camp prior to his junior season and the Boilermakers.
Times-Union Newspaper
TCU Celebrates Day Of Giving By Volunteering At Nonprofit Organizations
On Monday, Oct. 10, employees of Teachers Credit Union (TCU) will spend the day volunteering in communities across the state of Indiana and into southwestern Michigan during TCU’s Day of Giving. TCU previously hosted its Day of Giving single-day, corporate-wide days of service in 2018 and 2019. This is...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: NCAA denies an Irish targeting appeal and grants one to BYU
On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game. Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Join Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory For The Long Haul
When he was younger, Logan Keener’s family had a house fire and part of the reason he’s a firefighter today is because of the actions of the firefighters he witnessed then. Keener is one of four new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory (WWFT) firefighters. Also coming on board this past...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joe L. Harris
Joe L. Harris, age 97, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born on Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie Hartsell Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947.
Times-Union Newspaper
Election Board Announces Voting Locations For Election
The Kosciusko County Election Board on Monday announced the voting locations for the Nov. 8 general election and special election. Since the county has adopted voting centers, any registered voter in Kosciusko County may vote at any location in the county. They are:. • Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St.,...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.05.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:23 p.m. Monday - Rosa Marie Rosas, 34, of 416 E. Walnut St., Akron, arrested on three counts of felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 9:01 p.m. Monday - Rigoberto Aguilar, 37, homeless, arrested...
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
WANE-TV
LAWSUIT: Huntington U cross-country and track program allowed doping, rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in a federal lawsuit they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by a coach – and that school officials and other coaches allowed the abuse. Lawyers for the runners, who WANE TV is...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Yoder
SYRACUSE – Larry Yoder, 86, of Syracuse, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1936, in Wakarusa, to Ray and Mary Freed Yoder. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after a career in sales. He was a member of the Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, Syracuse Eagles and Plymouth Moose Lodge.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wesley Louis Shaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
Times-Union Newspaper
Gloria E. McVey Frew
Gloria E. McVey Frew, 87, of Syracuse, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Spruce Pine, N.C. Born Dec. 28, 1934, in Chicago, she married Rev. Phillip Frew on June 22, 1957. She attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, and was coordinator of the church prayer chain, a member of the church choir, Friends of the Library and also volunteered many years in the St. Andrew’s Thrift Shop.
Times-Union Newspaper
Still Time To Submit Local Photos For Parkview Kosciusko Hospital Décor
As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
