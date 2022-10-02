ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
CBS Boston

Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics

BOSTON  -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
NBC Sports

Our favorite Celtics bets for the 2022-23 NBA season

Expectations remain high for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The defending Eastern Conference champions will look to return to the NBA Finals and bring home elusive Banner 18. With less than one month until the regular-season opener, they're tied for the second-best odds to win the title (+600) with the 2022 champion Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Clippers are the slight favorites at +550.
NBC Sports

Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5.
Citrus County Chronicle

Packers prepare for trip to London, hope to improve offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to...
NBC Sports

Does this NBA GM survey disrespect Celtics' title chances?

The Boston Celtics came within two wins of an NBA championship last season and appeared to get even better this offseason. Many sportsbooks peg them as the 2023 NBA title favorite. But the league's general managers apparently don't share the same optimism about the Celtics. NBA.com on Tuesday published the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
