Warsaw opened up IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 with a statement win over Fort Wayne Wayne Monday, defeating the visitors 11-0 in just sixty minutes as the game was called off due to mercy rule. The Tigers are now 13-3-1. Callen O’Brien, Tito Sanchez, Eddie Escutio and Talan Asay each had two goals for Warsaw. The Tigers will face off with undefeated Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday for a spot in the sectional championship.

WARSAW, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO