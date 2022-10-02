Read full article on original website
Anthony Jones
2d ago
Hats off to Chatsworth's finest! This is how people who want to fight with the law are dealt with up here where I live, hallelujah!
Reply
6
Veteran
2d ago
Who among us will go to work tomorrow and face:1. Someone threatening to fight you2. Someone that may kill you out of his anger. 3. You having to draw a weapon out of fear for you life. 4. You will actually shoot someone!5. And you will be put on mandatory leave. 6. You will be investigated and items 1,2,3, and 4 will be scrutinized. 6. You may lose your job. 7. You may be charged with a criminal offense. 8. You may be sent to prison. 9. What if tomorrow you risk items 1 thru 8, all for $26,000 per year pay.
Reply(1)
3
Related
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
WDEF
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
WDEF
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police. Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
allongeorgia.com
COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
WTVCFOX
Robbery suspect in custody after confessing to shooting victim, says Athens Police
ATHENS, Tenn. — A man is in custody and facing charges after police in Athens say he robbed and shot a man early Tuesday. A release says the incident happened at the 600 block of West College Street. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. An ambulance...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVCFOX
Deputies looking for escaped Meigs County inmate involved in past on camera police chase
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate who was previously caught on video leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in May. Sheriff Jackie Melton says Dustin Cody Miller was in recreation time at the jail when he left...
Georgia police officer injured by motorist on I-75
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on I-75 northbound near Ernest Barrett Parkway overpass that occurred on Sunday at 12:19 a.m. involving a Cobb County Police officer. Two Cobb County Police officers, Officer Katelynne Daws and Officer Gary Marsicek had just taken a driver into...
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for deadly double shooting last week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting from last week. 19 year old Daquan Mason faces charges of Criminal homicide, Attempted Criminal homicide and Reckless endangerment for a double shooting on Lyerly Street in Ridgedale. Last Monday night, police found a vehicle with...
Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Over 168 grams of fentanyl. 500 grams of methamphetamine. 60...
Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in a massive White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga — [DOWNLOAD:Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hundreds of grams of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a massive drug bust in White County. The drugs had a street value of about 70,000 dollars. Authorities said it was the largest fentanyl bust...
WTVCFOX
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WRDW-TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man’s body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirms. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR said the body was discovered by civilians near the Wileo Creek boardwalk around 11:30 a.m.
Comments / 10