ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
State
Arizona State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
ClutchPoints

5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanBuzz

The Jacksonville Jaguars Have Turned the Corner as Pederson's Process Sticks

The Jacksonville Jaguars won just four games in the previous two seasons, which is not a great mark of success for any NFL team. In the past four seasons, the number of wins is only 15. They haven't been to the NFL playoffs since 2017; and in their 28 years of existence, they've only made the postseason seven times. Success has been difficult to come by for this relatively young franchise, and what small degree of achievement they have attained over the years has tended to be fleeting. Early in their existence, they actually had a string of four consecutive winning seasons (1996-1999).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy