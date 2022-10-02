ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz primed for reunion with ex-Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sat in front of a camera, ready to talk to reporters about his time with the Eagles. Behind him was a backdrop with the Cardinals logo. Even with it being almost a year since Ertz was traded to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a sixth-round pick, it still looked weird, being that Ertz has spent the first almost nine seasons of his career with the Eagles, including his go-ahead touchdown that helped bring Philadelphia its first world championship in Super Bowl LII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRQE News 13

Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRQE News 13

Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid

Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanBuzz

The Jacksonville Jaguars Have Turned the Corner as Pederson's Process Sticks

The Jacksonville Jaguars won just four games in the previous two seasons, which is not a great mark of success for any NFL team. In the past four seasons, the number of wins is only 15. They haven't been to the NFL playoffs since 2017; and in their 28 years of existence, they've only made the postseason seven times. Success has been difficult to come by for this relatively young franchise, and what small degree of achievement they have attained over the years has tended to be fleeting. Early in their existence, they actually had a string of four consecutive winning seasons (1996-1999).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

