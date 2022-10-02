Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
Doug Pederson Reacts To Making His Return To Philadelphia
For the first time since being fired at the end of the 2020 season, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was back at Lincoln Financial Field - this time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson and the Jaguars lost to the team he once led to...
Jalen Hurts embraces Doug Pederson after the game: 'You're the reason I'm here'
Hurts, of course, was controversially drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Howie Roseman, Pederson, and the Eagles, as Carson Wentz was expected to be the team’s franchise quarterback.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz primed for reunion with ex-Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz sat in front of a camera, ready to talk to reporters about his time with the Eagles. Behind him was a backdrop with the Cardinals logo. Even with it being almost a year since Ertz was traded to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a sixth-round pick, it still looked weird, being that Ertz has spent the first almost nine seasons of his career with the Eagles, including his go-ahead touchdown that helped bring Philadelphia its first world championship in Super Bowl LII.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
Zach Ertz Talks Philly, Teammates Left Behind, and Jalen Hurts
The tight end, a big piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl championship, will play his former team on Sunday when 4-0 Philly visits the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals
Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect
Alijah Vera-Tucker had an impressive rookie season for the New York Jets last year as their left guard
NFL・
KRQE News 13
Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
NFL・
KRQE News 13
Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid
Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
Raleigh News & Observer
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They...
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
If there is one team that is surprising the NFL world in 2022, that is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are the only 4-0 team remaining in the league and are in good shape for a playoff spot, with their eyes on an NFC East crown and more. Although the...
The Jacksonville Jaguars Have Turned the Corner as Pederson's Process Sticks
The Jacksonville Jaguars won just four games in the previous two seasons, which is not a great mark of success for any NFL team. In the past four seasons, the number of wins is only 15. They haven't been to the NFL playoffs since 2017; and in their 28 years of existence, they've only made the postseason seven times. Success has been difficult to come by for this relatively young franchise, and what small degree of achievement they have attained over the years has tended to be fleeting. Early in their existence, they actually had a string of four consecutive winning seasons (1996-1999).
Comments / 0