HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’
Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan
Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Complex
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Kanye West made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection show with a scene-stealing catwalk. Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.
Trolling—Kanye West, Candace Owens Flaunt ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Paris Fashion Week
Not even a month after publicly divorcing himself from corporate America, controversial Kanye and MAGA minion Candace Owens flaunted “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris. Cue “Ni—- in Paris.”. On Monday, West unveiled YZY Season 9 in Paris. The live stream of the runway show on...
Kanye West's Socks and Bedazzled Flip-Flops Are Causing a Stir at London Fashion Week
On Sept. 26, Kanye West attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 show at London Fashion Week, and as usual, his surprise appearance sparked discussions across social media. While the rapper and fashion designer opted for his signature hoodie-and-leather-jacket combo, he went rogue with his footwear: black socks paired with studded glitter flip-flops.
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
On Brand: MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt In Paris
Kanye West has stirred up controversy, again. The man who prefers to be called Ye was spotted rocking a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on the back during his fashion show in Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) Naturally, this sparked outrage. But it shouldn’t be a […] The post On Brand: MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt In Paris appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt (photos)
Two years after rap fans looked askance at Ye West for meeting with and publicly supporting former President Donald Trump, the controversial rapper triggers urbanites once again. West donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, while showcasing his Season...
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut As Model In Mud-Filled Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner, pack it up, because Kanye West is the new model in the family. The rapper and fashion icon, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, made his catwalk debut during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday with a runway strut that’s already grabbed the internet’s attention.
Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld
The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
Kendall Jenner supports Jaden Smith following Kanye West’s drama in Paris
Kendall Jenner is quietly showing her stance. The model supported Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s latest fashion show in Paris, after the rapper caused controversy by including ‘White Lives Matters’ shirts. And while Kendall seemed to be close to Kanye during his marriage to...
Kanye West Claims Virgil Abloh Was Killed By LVMH CEO
Kanye West has continued his habit of ranting on social media with a new upload alleging Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is responsible for the death of his best friend, Virgil Abloh. Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reaches Out To Alexandre Arnault Amid Feud
Kanye West sent a text to Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting with his father. Kanye West texted Bernard Arnault’s son, Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting between the three parties on Wednesday. Ye had recently accused the LVMH CEO of having “killed” Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year from cancer.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Accuses Louis Vuitton Boss Of Killing His 'Best Friend' Virgil Abloh
Kanye West has accused Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who heads up LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of being responsible for Virgil Abloh’s death. While responding to the backlash over the “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris earlier this week, the Chicago rap icon claimed Arnault “killed” Virgil in an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 4).
TVOvermind
Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making
There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
