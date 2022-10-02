ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan

Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
Complex

Kanye West Makes Runway Debut at Balenciaga Show in Paris

Kanye West made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection show with a scene-stealing catwalk. Dressed in all-black, Ye walked the mud-filled runway in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. According to Elle, Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat, among others.
HipHopWired

On Brand: MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt In Paris

Kanye West has stirred up controversy, again. The man who prefers to be called Ye was spotted rocking a shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on the back during his fashion show in Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) Naturally, this sparked outrage. But it shouldn’t be a […] The post On Brand: MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Rocks ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt In Paris appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NewsBreak
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
Vibe

Kanye West Claims Virgil Abloh Was Killed By LVMH CEO

Kanye West has continued his habit of ranting on social media with a new upload alleging Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is responsible for the death of his best friend, Virgil Abloh. Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reaches Out To Alexandre Arnault Amid Feud

Kanye West sent a text to Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting with his father. Kanye West texted Bernard Arnault’s son, Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting between the three parties on Wednesday. Ye had recently accused the LVMH CEO of having “killed” Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year from cancer.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Accuses Louis Vuitton Boss Of Killing His 'Best Friend' Virgil Abloh

Kanye West has accused Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who heads up LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of being responsible for Virgil Abloh’s death. While responding to the backlash over the “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris earlier this week, the Chicago rap icon claimed Arnault “killed” Virgil in an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 4).
TVOvermind

Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
