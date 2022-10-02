Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Lander runs all over Cody, leaves on top
CODY – This past Thursday many local Fremont County distance runners traveled to Olive Glenn Country Club to participate in the annual Cody Foxes and Hounds Invitational to show their skills and try to qualify for state in cross country. The race, which spanned 5000 meters like many long...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for September 26 – October 3, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 26 – October 3, 2022. Katherine Ratcliff, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on September 28 for alleged DUI and failure ot maintain lane of travel. Kevin Brown, of Marbelton, WY, was arrested on...
subletteexaminer.com
Man charged for ‘dangerous propellant’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney man charged with being under the influence of meth on Sept. 18 also faces a misdemeanor of assault and battery on a correction or detention officer by recklessly propelling a dangerous substance, saliva. Joseph M. Cates pleaded not guilty to both on Sept....
