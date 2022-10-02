Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Naples lifts boil water notice
The City of Naples lifted its precautionary boil water notice for all customers located within. its drinking water service area, including all of Naples and a portion of Collier County. The drinking water service area extends south of Pine Ridge Road/Seagate Drive and west of Livingston Road. This comes after...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end
Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier that day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store
Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral opening hygiene station, more distribution sites
The City of Cape Coral is providing a hygiene station and two additional resource distribution sites on Wednesday. The hygiene station will allow residents to take a shower, use the bathroom and just cool off. it will be located at Jim Jeffers Park at 2817 SW 3rd Lane. Cape Coral...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris, rubble litters downtown Fort Myers as area becomes DeSantis’ command center
Downtown Fort Myers saw a catastrophic storm surge like other areas of Southwest Florida when Ian came onshore. The Caloosahatchee was raised by close to 20 feet and flooded the businesses downtown. Nearby homes took on water. Almost a week later, debris still lines the sidewalks. Piles of rubble remain...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
wuft.org
Cape Coral residents deal with limited food and water supplies after Hurricane Ian devastated the area
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Those impacted by Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast were hit hard by flooding and other storm damage, now they’re also facing the prospect of dwindling food and water supplies. The Lee County government announced Saturday that they have opened 8 Points of Distribution...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath
Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
Water restored in parts of Bonita, boil water notice issued
Running water has been restored in some parts of Bonita Springs and a boil water notice has been issued.
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
