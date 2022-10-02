ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples lifts boil water notice

The City of Naples lifted its precautionary boil water notice for all customers located within. its drinking water service area, including all of Naples and a portion of Collier County. The drinking water service area extends south of Pine Ridge Road/Seagate Drive and west of Livingston Road. This comes after...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end

Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier that day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store

Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral opening hygiene station, more distribution sites

The City of Cape Coral is providing a hygiene station and two additional resource distribution sites on Wednesday. The hygiene station will allow residents to take a shower, use the bathroom and just cool off. it will be located at Jim Jeffers Park at 2817 SW 3rd Lane. Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath

Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Community Policy