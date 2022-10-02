Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA
Much was expected of Charley Hull when she got through LPGA Q School as an 18-year-old in 2014. More at least than just one victory in her first seven-plus years on tour. At the time, the Englishwoman was coming off winning the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and had become the youngest golfer to ever compete in the Solheim Cup a year earlier.
Golf.com
‘I get bored if I don’t go for pins’: Charley Hull’s aggressive approach pays off in Texas
Charley Hull doesn’t take golf too seriously. That’s what allows her to play with the kind of freedom that makes the game loose and fun. “I just think at the end of the day it’s just a sport and you’re not going to die if you hit a bad shot. Just go out there and have fun. That’s basically what I do,” Hull said on Sunday. “I get bored if I don’t go for pins, and then I get bored I don’t play as good. If I just go after pins, keep myself on my toes, make a few birdies, I find it interesting and exciting, and that’s when I usually play my best golf.”
Golf Digest
This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky
Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf.com
Michelle Wie West won’t be playing on tour anymore, but she’s staying as involved in golf as ever
The major champion is hosting her own LPGA tournament next summer, uniquely involving junior players to play alongside the pros. Wie West explains to Drop Zone hosts Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier why she’s so excited to have women’s golf in the New York spotlight.
Golf Digest
How to play golf while pregnant, according to LPGA star Paula Creamer
Everyone’s pregnancy is different, and everyone’s body is different, so before we move forward, make sure you get clearance from your doctor before playing golf. If you’ve been given the green light to play, you’re going to find that playing golf while pregnant is a bit different than what you're used to. We chatted with Paula Creamer, who gave birth to her first child in January of 2022, about how her game changed during her pregnancy, what she did to handle symptoms on course and how she adjusted her game to fit the changes to her body. Creamer’s experience could help you have a better time playing golf while pregnant, too.
Golf Digest
New Pro V1 balls, Ping drivers, Cleveland wedges spotted to start new tour season
It’s the start of a new season on the PGA Tour where hope springs eternal for players. And, as it turns out, new golf equipment, too. Today marked the official debut of the next generation of Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x golf balls, a new G driver from Ping and new wedges from Cleveland. And the excitement apparently even got the best of one player, the LPGA's Maja Stark, who put in play a club too new for competition, resulting in a DQ on the LPGA Tour late last week.
Golf.com
Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US captain Johnson: Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year's Ryder Cup, he'll be an integral member of the U.S. team
2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for the 3rd full-field event of the season with the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open teeing off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions. Fresh off...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok
Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
CBS Sports
2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes
Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour
When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
GolfWRX
2022 Shriners Childrens Open Preview: Back Rickie to finally win again
With a roll call of winners that includes Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na, TPC Summerlin offers players of all skill sets the chance to compete, but no matter how long off the tee, find the fairways in order to have the chance to record a score similar to that seen over the last four years – over 20-under.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
MLB・
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Comments / 0