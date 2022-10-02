Read full article on original website
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.
Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday
The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made a decision at starting quarterback. Pittsburgh replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was undecided on the position moving forward. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday's game in London against the Green Bay Packers
Commanders’ Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut.
Protestor reportedly files police complaint after being tackled by NFL’s Wagner
The animal-rights activist who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has apparently filed an assault complaint following the incident. The protestor, widely identified as Alex Taylor of Direct Action Everywhere, ran on to the field carrying a pink flare during the Rams’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. After evading security, he was tackled by the 240lb Wagner, a Super Bowl champion and six-time All Pro. Video of the hit soon went viral.
Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles confirms retirement
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles confirmed his retirement Wednesday on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast. The
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
