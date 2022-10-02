ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Clooney Have ‘Never Had an Argument’: ‘It’s Just Been Easy’

Still honeymooners! George Clooney revealed the secret to staying enamored with wife Amal Clooney after eight years of marriage – they don’t fight. “It does start with love,” George, 61, said during a joint interview with Amal, 44, on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”
Page Six

Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis fears people have ‘become desensitized’ to news

Mila Kunis fears people are becoming numb to the seemingly endless cascade of depressing news. “I think lots of things get normalized,” the Ukrainian-born actress told Page Six at Thursday’s premiere of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” regarding Russia’s invasion of her home country. “That’s the unfortunate truth of the times that we’re living in,” the “That ’70s Show” alum, who left Ukraine with her family at age 7, continued. “We’ve normalized a lot of news reports, and we become desensitized to a lot of things that are happening in the world.” The Golden Globe nominee, 39, added that she believes the invasion has...
Floor8

Kendall Jenner explains how she deals with false narratives about herself and family

If you've been keeping up with Kendall Jenner, you'll know she doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives. After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen many stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected on how she deals with the untrue things written about her out in the world, on a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty,
Floor8

Floor8

