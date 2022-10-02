Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Prince Harry 'Sacrificed' Everything And 'Gained Very Little' For Wanting 'Normal' Life: Royal Expert
Prince Harry has allegedly "gained very little" since leaving the royal family in pursuit of a "normal life" with Meghan Markle. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry's decision to sacrifice everything in exchange for the life he had dreamed of has not led to the happiness and fulfillment he had expected.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Made a Lot of Enemies’ After ‘Portraying Herself as the Victim’
A royal expert shares his thoughts about how Meghan Markle has made enemies and portrayed herself as a victim, calling her a 'divisive character.'
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Clooney Have ‘Never Had an Argument’: ‘It’s Just Been Easy’
Still honeymooners! George Clooney revealed the secret to staying enamored with wife Amal Clooney after eight years of marriage – they don’t fight. “It does start with love,” George, 61, said during a joint interview with Amal, 44, on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan may be replacing $14m home with something even more expensive
Rumour has it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be looking at other properties in an exclusive gated community in the US. After police installed licence plate-scanning cameras close to Harry and Meghan's residence in response to an increase in crime in the area, rumours about their intention to relocate began to circulate.
Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis fears people have ‘become desensitized’ to news
Mila Kunis fears people are becoming numb to the seemingly endless cascade of depressing news. “I think lots of things get normalized,” the Ukrainian-born actress told Page Six at Thursday’s premiere of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” regarding Russia’s invasion of her home country. “That’s the unfortunate truth of the times that we’re living in,” the “That ’70s Show” alum, who left Ukraine with her family at age 7, continued. “We’ve normalized a lot of news reports, and we become desensitized to a lot of things that are happening in the world.” The Golden Globe nominee, 39, added that she believes the invasion has...
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Revealed: Meghan Markle hires fact-checker for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes
Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her much-anticipated Spotify podcast series, Archetypes. Her poise and passion in front of a camera or microphone are surely unequalled in royal history. But these gifts haven't blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of mankind, is fallible.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed Subtle Stress Release Gesture Following Queen’s Emotional Funeral
Prince Harry showed a quick stress release gesture after enduring an emotional day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to one expert.
Timothée Chalamet reveals the 'sound advice' Leonardo DiCaprio gave him
Leonardo DiCaprio shared his all-important career rule with fellow viral star Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar winner advised the Academy Award nominee to live by one simple motto: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” So there goes any chance of DiCaprio or Chalamet joining the MCU. Chalamet...
Kendall Jenner explains how she deals with false narratives about herself and family
If you've been keeping up with Kendall Jenner, you'll know she doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives. After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen many stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected on how she deals with the untrue things written about her out in the world, on a podcast hosted by Jay Shetty,
Ned Fulmer no longer working with The Try Guys after admitting to 'consensual workplace relationship'
It's time for the The Try Guys to try and move on without Ned Fulmer. On Sept. 27, a statement from the popular YouTube comedy group—comprised of Ned, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang—announced that the content creator "is no longer working with The Try Guys."
Taylor Swift reveals the sixth title on her new album Midnights is called Midnight Rain
Taylor Swift has revealed track six's title on Midnights. The pop megastar is preparing to release her new album in October and she has been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the track list with the singer videoing herself picking numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a track on the LP.
Why the butter board trend is totally disgusting
A hot take on warm-ish butter: Please don't eat butter that melted into the scars on your nasty cutting board. Butter deserves better.
Olivia Wilde talks 'reshaping her family' after Jason Sudeikis split in candid chat with Kelly Clarkson
Olivia Wilde has addressed being a single parent after her 2020 split from her partner of 10 years, actor Jason Sudeikis. While on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress shared that she is 'reshaping her family' after splitting from the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live veteran. Also in the...
Drew Barrymore and Jennette McCurdy sit down for chat about complicated relationships with their moms
Drew Barrymore just met Jannette McCurdy — and they discovered there are a lot of parallels between their childhoods. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the duo detailed their complicated relationships with their mothers and how it still impacts them. "I relate to your journey so much;...
Queen Camilla Was ‘Wary’ of Prince Harry, According to Book
Camilla Parker Bowles was reportedly 'wary' of Prince Harry. Here's what one royal expert says she learned from an insider about their relationship early on.
