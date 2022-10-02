Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Liz Truss promises legislation to ‘make sure no European judge can overrule us’
Liz Truss has promised that legislation will be written up to ensure that "no European judge can overrule us" as the government takes "decisive action" to strengthen the UK's borders. In a nod to Suella Braverman, the prime minister said the "brilliant" home secretary would bring such legislation forward, but she did not, however, elaborate on what exactly it will be. Speaking during her first Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also said the government would be " beefing up our border force" and "expanding the Rwanda scheme."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATED PEOPLE
It's time to go! King Charles III gently grabs Queen Consort Camilla's arm as he ushers her to their car after making historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament during another busy day
They have a busy day ahead, so perhaps it's no wonder King Charles III was seen ushering his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, into their vehicle after making his historic first address to MPs and peers in Parliament today. His Majesty, 73, was captured gently grabbing Camilla, 75, by the...
Fox News
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
UK's Truss says 'no shame' in climbdown amid Tory tensions
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Tuesday she felt "no shame" and vowed to press on with unpopular economic reforms despite lurching into a self-inflicted crisis just a month into her term. - Budget confusion - Truss and Kwarteng were widely reported as bringing forward a major debt reduction plan to later this month, having insisted previously that it would only come on November 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Hundreds protest in Birmingham as Tory conference begins
Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated in the centre of Birmingham as the Conservative Party conference begins in the city. They have been highlighting issues including the cost of living and rising energy costs. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg had to be escorted across Victoria Square as protesters booed him. Prime Minister...
Liz Truss faces Tory rebellion if she squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for richest
TORY MPs are plotting to rebel if Liz Truss squeezes benefits while slashing taxes for the richest. The PM is planning to raise payments in line with earnings instead of the higher rate of inflation to save £5billion. Pensioners are safe from her cost-cutting drive after Kwasi Kwarteng said...
BBC
Liz Truss's speech ends showcase of dysfunction and division
There was the content of the prime minister's speech. And then the context of its delivery. And context is everything. This is a party that has been close to ripping itself to shreds in the last few days. It was a conference that was a showcase of dysfunction and division,...
‘It’s scary – things are escalating fast’: protesters fill UK streets to highlight climate crisis and cost of living
Organisers hail largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for years as people turn out in over 50 towns and cities
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget
More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
Liz Truss sparks furious backlash with broadside against ‘anti-growth coalition’
Liz Truss has sparked a furious backlash after blaming the UK’s economic woes on a supposed “anti-growth coalition” of opposition parties, trade unions, think tanks, environmentalists and opponents of Brexit.Countryside campaigners the CPRE said the prime minister’s “disingenuous and misleading” broadside presented a “false choice between the economy and the environment”, ignoring real concerns over the threat posed to rural communities by fracking and the loosening of planning regulations.Ms Truss’s comments, in a keynote address to her first Conservative conference as PM, were also branded “Orwellian” by Tory former cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell, who said the hit to growth...
Liz Truss wants to inflict more austerity on Britain – but there’s nothing left to cut
When a ship encounters a storm, the captain does not rip up the deck and cut off the lifeboats to make the ship move faster. Doing so might temporarily delay flooding, but it gives passengers no chance when an iceberg crashes against the hull. And yet that’s exactly what British governments have been doing ever since the financial crisis of 2008. One by one, the ropes holding on to our welfare services and public institutions have been severed. The current government, which has called on departments to find “efficiencies” to meet its unfunded tax cuts, is no different.
Comments / 0