Celebrities

CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
ETOnline.com

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
People

Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'

Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14.  "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
Page Six

James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
ETOnline.com

Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
ETOnline.com

Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood

Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Shares Message on Mental Health Amid Ime Udoka's NBA Scandal

Nia Long is moving forward with her mental health in mind. The actress returned to social media almost two weeks after her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies. Udoka has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused...
ETOnline.com

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
ETOnline.com

Jeffrey Dahmer Crime Reporter Reveals What the Netflix Series Got Wrong

A former Milwaukee crime reporter who first broke the story of Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome crimes in 1991 is weighing in on the "artistic license" that she says was taken in Netflix's dramatization of the saga. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story stars Evan Peters as the real-life serial killer and has smashed records as the streamer's biggest series debut ever.
Us Weekly

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Ian Ziering and Estranged Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement 3 Years After Split

Moving forward. Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have finalized a divorce settlement three years after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s court case was “settled” as of Monday, October 3, according to court documents obtained by Us. A judgment was filed with a Los Angeles County Superior Court on that same date.
