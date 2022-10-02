Read full article on original website
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'
Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14. "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
Paris Hilton Shares Update on Her Missing Dog Diamond Baby: 'I Know She's Alive Out There'
Paris Hilton is holding on to hope as she continues the search for her missing dog. After revealing last month that one of her pets, Diamond Baby, went missing, the mogul took to social media on Monday with an update on her efforts to find her beloved dog. "I miss...
PETS・
James Gunn ‘finally’ marries ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn got hitched! The filmmaker and Jennifer Holland have “finally” tied the knot after seven years together. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world,” the groom gushed via Instagram on Friday. “And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Gunn, 56, went on to write. “And also, yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown.” Holland, 35, commented, “I love you @jamesgunn !” In a post of her own, the “Peacemaker” star wrote that she was “bursting at the seams” with gratitude after the “seamless and stunningly...
Gigi Hadid, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vogue and More Call Out Kanye West Amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Criticism
The list of people calling out Kanye "Ye" West after he was photographed wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris is growing, and it now includes Gigi Hadid, Jodie Turner-Smith, Vogue Magazine and his ex, Julia Fox. The 27-year-old model and 36-year-old actress took...
‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth
‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
I'm a Hamptons babysitter. I charge up to $45 an hour and work at the beach or in magazine-worthy mansions.
Dahlia Melnick, 18, works as a babysitter for families vacationing in the Hamptons. She spent last summer working in a restaurant, but discovered she could earn more by babysitting. Melnick charges between $25 and $45 an hour and watches up to three children at a time. This as-told-to essay is...
KIDS・
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood
Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
Nia Long Shares Message on Mental Health Amid Ime Udoka's NBA Scandal
Nia Long is moving forward with her mental health in mind. The actress returned to social media almost two weeks after her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies. Udoka has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused...
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
Jeffrey Dahmer Crime Reporter Reveals What the Netflix Series Got Wrong
A former Milwaukee crime reporter who first broke the story of Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome crimes in 1991 is weighing in on the "artistic license" that she says was taken in Netflix's dramatization of the saga. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story stars Evan Peters as the real-life serial killer and has smashed records as the streamer's biggest series debut ever.
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Ian Ziering and Estranged Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement 3 Years After Split
Moving forward. Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have finalized a divorce settlement three years after announcing their split, Us Weekly can confirm. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s court case was “settled” as of Monday, October 3, according to court documents obtained by Us. A judgment was filed with a Los Angeles County Superior Court on that same date.
'Grey's Anatomy': Caterina Scorsone Details How Ellen Pompeo's Absence Will Work in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Caterina Scorsone is sharing how Grey's Anatomy will address Ellen Pompeo's limited role in season 19. The actress stopped by the ET stages on Tuesday afternoon for an exclusive sit-down interview where she previewed the new season, which also welcomes five new interns into the world of Grey Sloan. "The...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on How Much of the Salley Saga Was True (Exclusive)
Wells Adams is opening up about that Paradise moment. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the beloved bartender shocked fans -- and several ladies on the beach -- when he hosted Wells' Storytime to explain the saga of Salley's suitcase. "This is all I can say," Wells told ET...
Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family. Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black...
