If Brazilian voters do reject Jair Bolsonaro, don’t expect him to go quietly | James N Green
The macho incumbent may try to attempt a US Capitol-style coup if defeated, says James N Green, professor of Brazilian history and culture at Brown University
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Three years ago he was in prison. Now he's poised to be Brazil's next president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's comeback attests to concerns about inequality that have helped bring a new wave of leftists to power across Latin America.
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Monday briefing: Bolsonaro is down in Brazil’s election – but not out
In today’s newsletter: Brazilians will go to the polls again after leftist former president Lula won the first vote but failed to secure a majority over far right incumbent
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean
“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Putin Has Left the World No Other Option But Regime Change
His demented Kremlin speech Friday, during a ceremony in which he feebly asserted Russia was annexing portions of Ukraine, made the strongest case for the necessity of regime change in Moscow that any world leader has yet to make. But it has been clear the Russian dictator must be removed...
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
Brazil tallies votes in Lula-Bolsonaro presidential race
Brazilians are voting on Sunday in the first round of their country's most polarized election in decades. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is favored to beat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's electoral authorities began counting votes on Sunday in the first round of the country's most polarized election in...
Brazil Barrels Into Presidential Runoff As The Far-Right Flexes Its Staying Power
Brazil's election results made it clear the right-wing movement led by President Jair Bolsonaro will remain a force even if he loses a runoff race this month.
House Republicans urge Biden admin to 'take every possible step' to stop illegal migration from Venezuela
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are urging the Biden administration to take "every possible step" to stop illegal migration from Venezuela, as the U.S. southern border has seen a spike in migration from the authoritarian nation – something that has overwhelmed border towns and cities. In a letter to...
Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
As protests continue in Cuba, activists worry US aid may offer a lifeline to the government
With many homes across the country without electricity or water for four days, residents of Havana blocked some of the city’s main avenues and banged pots and pans on Saturday, the third day of demonstrations following the collapse of the electrical grid after hurricane Ian battered the island early this week.
Brazil election: ex-president Lula to face Bolsonaro in runoff
Brazilians will go to the polls again after former president won the first vote but failed to secure a majority over the incumbent
Hundreds of women protest femicide in Ecuador
Hundreds of women marched Saturday against femicide in Ecuador, which a gender violence NGO says has claimed more than 200 victims since the start of the year. There have been 206 femicides in Ecuador since the beginning of the year, according to an NGO that monitors gender violence.
