Jair Bolsonaro
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
Essence

My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America

Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Americas
Amazon
Brazil
CNBC

Brazil tallies votes in Lula-Bolsonaro presidential race

Brazilians are voting on Sunday in the first round of their country's most polarized election in decades. Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is favored to beat right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's electoral authorities began counting votes on Sunday in the first round of the country's most polarized election in...
US News and World Report

Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid

HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
AFP

Hundreds of women protest femicide in Ecuador

Hundreds of women marched Saturday against femicide in Ecuador, which a gender violence NGO says has claimed more than 200 victims since the start of the year. There have been 206 femicides in Ecuador since the beginning of the year, according to an NGO that monitors gender violence. 
