Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO