Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Doug Pederson embraces with Jason Kelce, gives him his coat

By Tim Kelly
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoTO6_0iJH7Y1x00

Even after getting poured on for hours at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Doug Pederson made some time to catch up with some of his former Philadelphia Eagles players after the game.

Following a 29-21 Eagles victory , Pederson embraced with Jason Kelce, even eventually giving him his rain-soaked coat after he requested it:

Pederson coached Kelce and the Eagles from 2016-2020, a period that saw the team reach the postseason three times and win the first Super Bowl in franchise history during the 2017 season.

In what may end up being the final year of the 34-year-old's career, Kelce appears to be soaking things in each week. Following a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the four-time All-Pro center traded jerseys with former teammate Carson Wentz:

