Bruce Willis Denies Reports He Sold the Rights to His Face Amid Rumors He Would Be Getting a Digital Double in Movies
Accept no imitation! Bruce Willis denied reports that he sold the rights to his likeness to a deepfake company that would purportedly be creating a digital double of him to appear in future films. The Die Hard star, 67, “has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company,” his rep...
Bruce Willis is allowing himself to be deepfaked so his 'digital twin' can continue to act after his aphasia diagnosis, report says
Bruce Willis has allowed his likeness to be used by a deepfake company called Deepcake. According to a statement from the actor, he sees it as a "great opportunity" to "go back in time." Having a "digital twin" could allow Willis to return to film following his aphasia diagnosis. Bruce...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alec Baldwin is going to finish filming his Western movie 'Rust' after he fatally shot the film's cinematographer last year
Alec Baldwin will finish filming his indie Western flick "Rust" after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year, the movie's production company announced Wednesday. In a statement shared with Insider, Rust Movie Productions announced that it settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Hutchins, who was...
Popculture
Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
Will Smith Attends Screening for His 1st Movie Since the Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Moving forward. Will Smith attended a screening for Emancipation, his first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March. The Academy Award winner, 54, participated in a Q&A about the film after a a special screening in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 1. The conversation also included Antoine Fuqua, the movie’s director, as well as Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Filming to Resume on ‘Rust’ After Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With Hutchins’ Family
Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’
Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' set
Actor Alec Baldwin has settled a wrongful death lawsuit connected to the shooting on the set of "Rust," where a 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. NBC's Maya Eaglin reports on how the family is reacting to the settlement, and how Hutchins's widower will be an executive producer as the film continues. Oct. 5, 2022.
ComicBook
Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel
In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.
Popculture
Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton Announced as Part of Star-Studded 'Surreal Life' Reboot Cast
VH1 is bringing back an early '00s hit reality show with a brand new chapter of The Surreal Life, complete with a wild new cast of famous stars. The Surreal Life returns Oct. 24 with back-to-back episodes as the "original celebrity social experiment" makes its comeback with a cast of eight "wildly different celebrities."
Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ Producers Settle With Slain Cinematographer’s Estate; Filming to Resume in January
Updated with statement from District Attorney’s Office 10:55 AM: Alec Baldwin and the production team of “Rust” reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Halyna Hutchins on Wednesday. In the agreement, the movie established a date to return to production, and got a new executive producer — Hutchins’ widowed husband.
‘The Animal’ Sequel Starring & Directed By Rob Schneider Nears Greenlight By Tubi
EXCLUSIVE: More than two decades after The Animal was released, the Rob Schneider comedy movie is getting a sequel on Fox’s AVOD platform Tubi. Schneider is back and will reprise his starring role as Marvin Mange, a police evidence clerk whose behavior changed after he got animal parts transplanted following a critical injury. He also co-wrote the script, produces and will direct the sequel whose greenlight hinges on Fox finalizing a deal with the studio behind the original film, Revolution. In keeping with the theme of the movie, the official logline for the sequel, tentatively titled The Animal 2, is as...
Halyna Hutchins: Everything To Know About Cinematographer Killed On Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust’
Halyna Hutchin’s death became national news after she was accidentally killed by a prop gun on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film, Rust. The young Ukrainian cinematographer had worked on more than 30 feature-length films before the accident. Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, but maintained in interviews...
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
Collider
Chuck Lorre's Comedy Series Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Ordered at HBO Max
Having dominated the broadcast world with a string of successful TV shows, comedy titan Chuck Lorre is set to replicate this feat with the streaming world as his new comedy How To Be A Bookie has just received an 8-episode straight-to-series order at HBO Max, marking his first project with the Warner Bros Discovery-backed streamer. Bookie is set up as a single-camera series and will star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) in the lead.
'Blonde' Abortion Scene Compared to 'SNL' Sketch
Planned Parenthood has also criticized the Netflix movie for this scene labeling it "anti-abortion propaganda."
