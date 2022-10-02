ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Law & Crime

Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer

The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
Bruce Willis
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
Us Weekly

Will Smith Attends Screening for His 1st Movie Since the Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Moving forward. Will Smith attended a screening for Emancipation, his first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March. The Academy Award winner, 54, participated in a Q&A about the film after a a special screening in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 1. The conversation also included Antoine Fuqua, the movie’s director, as well as Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
TheDailyBeast

Filming to Resume on ‘Rust’ After Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With Hutchins’ Family

Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
ComicBook

Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel

In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.
Deadline

‘The Animal’ Sequel Starring & Directed By Rob Schneider Nears Greenlight By Tubi

EXCLUSIVE: More than two decades after The Animal was released, the Rob Schneider comedy movie is getting a sequel on Fox’s AVOD platform Tubi. Schneider is back and will reprise his starring role as Marvin Mange, a police evidence clerk whose behavior changed after he got animal parts transplanted following a critical injury. He also co-wrote the script, produces and will direct the sequel whose greenlight hinges on Fox finalizing a deal with the studio behind the original film, Revolution. In keeping with the theme of the movie, the official logline for the sequel, tentatively titled The Animal 2, is as...
ComicBook

Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise

Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
Collider

Chuck Lorre's Comedy Series Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Ordered at HBO Max

Having dominated the broadcast world with a string of successful TV shows, comedy titan Chuck Lorre is set to replicate this feat with the streaming world as his new comedy How To Be A Bookie has just received an 8-episode straight-to-series order at HBO Max, marking his first project with the Warner Bros Discovery-backed streamer. Bookie is set up as a single-camera series and will star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) in the lead.
