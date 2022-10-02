Increased wages, no more mandatory overtime as University of Michigan nurses ratify contract

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to ratify a new contract that will give them ratification and retention bonuses, end mandatory overtime in most cases and see pay raises over the course of four years.

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) wrapped up voting Saturday night, ratifying a contract that will run through the end of March 2026.

Nurses had been working without a contract since July 1.

Now, under the new contract, nurses will no longer be subject to working mandatory overtime hours, except in select emergency situations.

The contract also includes enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios that vary by unit. Officials say this helps ensure safe patient care and the university could face fines if it does not comply.

Nurses are set to get a 22.5 total wage increase over the course of the contract, with a 7.5% increase this year, 6% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 4% in 2025. There’s also a separate new wage scale for nurse practitioners.

The contract also includes a $5,000 ratification bonus and a $2,000 retention bonus.

“I’m grateful to our bargaining team for fighting so hard for what nurses and patients need, and I was proud to join my colleagues in voting yes on this contract,” said MNA-UMPNC member Anne Jackson, RN. “This makes the University of Michigan an even better place to work and provide the best patient care possible for all our patients.”