Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer
Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it
Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?The Lions have to beat the Patriots. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots. Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions...
Dan Campbell explains plan to fix Detroit Lions horrendous defense
How will Dan Campbell fix the Detroit Lions defense?Campbell says players are trying to overcompensate for each other. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped the Detroit Lions would rebound from a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings but that was not the case as his defense let him down by allowing a boatload of points against a below-average Seattle Seahawks offense.
Detroit Lions drop in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Seahawks
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-too-early score prediction
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defenseNew England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defenseDetroit Lions special teams vs. New England Patriots Special teamsDetroit Lions coaching vs. New England Patriots coachingDetroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their third loss of the season by losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-3 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they prepare for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
Dan Campbell says Lions win if not for Jared Goff’s pick-six
What did Dan Campbell say about Jared Goff?Overall, Jared Goff played a solid game. On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions offense put up a whopping 45 points but according to Dan Campbell, if the Lions could get back Goff’s big mistake, they would have won the game.
