Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Admission
Was Sunday afternoon the final matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick?. The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime on Sunday afternoon, winning on a game-winning field goal. Following the game, Belichick and Rodgers had a lengthy postgame conversation on the field. In his postgame press conference, Rodgers had a...
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Report: Robert Kraft disagreed with Patriots starting Brian Hoyer against Packers
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is “all in” on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. In fact, he believes in the 23-year-old signal-caller so much that he reportedly thought he should have started in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers over Brian Hoyer. During a recent episode of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Chiefs-Bucs top plays; Packers outlast Patriots in OT
Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs off to a strong start on the road against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild shootout with Detroit. Elsewhere, Minnesota defeated New Orleans in a...
Comments / 0